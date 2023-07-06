Man (20s) arrested after gardaí seize €525k of cocaine and €30k cash in Dublin

Gardaí attached to the drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniformed officers from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations, raided a home in Ballyfermot

Some of the drugs seized in Ballyfermot

A man in his early 20s has been arrested after gardaí seized €525,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €30,000 cash during a search in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí from the drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniformed officers from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations, raided a home in Ballyfermot at approximately 5pm.

The arrested man is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said the intelligence led operation is a continuation of local gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities.

“An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe,” Detective Superintendent Murphy said.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.