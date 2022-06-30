Man (20s) arrested after gardai seize €325,000 worth of cocaine in Dublin raid
A young man was arrested after gardai seized €325,000 worth of cocaine following a search in Mulhuddart, west Dublin, yesterday afternoon.
Gardai said that at approximately 3pm, officers raided a residential property in Ashfield Court where they discovered five kilograms of suspected cocaine, €3,575 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.
“A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in relation to this seizure,” gardai said.
“(He) is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda station.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardai added that the raid was carried out as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The stated focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
