Man (20s) arrested after Galway stabbing left victim fighting for his life

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a horrific stabbing incident which took place on Good Friday morning in the Raven Terrace area of Galway city.

It is believed that several people were involved in the incident which started as an argument but resulted in one man left fighting for his life.

“A male in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident on Tuesday 11th April 2023. He was released without charge with a file now being prepared for the DPP,” a Garda statement said today.

After being knocked to the ground and kicked shortly before 1am, the male was reportedly stabbed in the back twice before the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he reportedly underwent emergency surgery for a severed artery shortly after being admitted to the Emergency Department.

Gardaí confirmed the man arrested was questioned at the Garda Regional HQ in Renmore.

Gardaí are understood to be pursuing a number of lines of inquiry into what was described as an extremely serious and life-threatening assault.

On Monday a clip surfaced online of the brutal assault that showed a man surrounded by a gang in the city.

In the video, a person can be heard saying "What are you saying, bro? What you saying?" and shows a man being chased by several people

The man can then be heard saying: "Where you going? Come here!”

The assault saw the young man in his 20s fighting for his life for several days.