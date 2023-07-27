Man (20s) arrested after €572k of cannabis seized in raids in West Dublin

A total of 28.6 kilos of cannabis herb was discovered following searches of two homes in Dublin.

Gardai have arrested one man and seized cannabis worth €572k following raids in Dublin last night.

A total of 28.6 kilos of cannabis herb was discovered following searches of two homes in West Dublin.

Gardai said the searches were conducted as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply “of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region.”

One man, in his 20s, was arrested by officers in North Dublin in connection with the seizure and is currently being quizzed by gardai.

A garda spokesman said: “As part of Operation Tara and as a result of ongoing investigations undertaken by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region, a search was conducted in north Dublin on the night of Wednesday 26th July and into the early hours of Thursday 27th July 2023.

“During the course of searches conducted at two residential properties in the west Dublin area, 28.6 Kilogrammes of Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of €572,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

"The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

"One male aged in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the drugs seizure and he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Dublin Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”