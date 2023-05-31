Man (20s) and teen quizzed after two men stabbed in Kilcock, Co Kildare

Gardai say both victims received stab wounds and were brought from the scene to Naas General Hospital

A man in his early 20s and a teenager have been quizzed by gardai after two other men were stabbed in Kilcock, Co Kildare, on Tuesday.

Gardaí are investigating the attack on both victims, another man aged in his early 20s and a juvenile teenager, on Bridge Street, in the vicinity of the train station, at 11am

Gardai say both received stab wounds and were brought from the scene to Naas General Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Two males, one aged in his early 20s and a juvenile teenager, were arrested at the scene and were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Kildare Division,” gardai said.

“Both males have since been released without charge. A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the juvenile male.

Gardaí have now issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.