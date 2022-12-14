Malaysian tourists left bruised and shaken after terrifying racist attack in Dublin

“What happened to my loved ones that night should never happen to anyone”

One of the victims injured in the attack. (Norzie Pak Wan Check Facebook)

Four Malaysian tourists who endured a racist attack while travelling in Dublin were left with bruises after a gang of teenagers beat them and threatened to kill them.

The horrifying incident was recounted in a Facebook post by former newscaster Norzie Pak Wan Chek which was picked up by media in Malaysia this week.

According to Norzie, the incident took place on Monday, 5 December when her niece, her niece's friend, and their brother and sister, were in the city doing some last-minute shopping before flying back to Malaysia the following day.

Speaking to Malaysian news site says.com, Norzie said the victims, who are all aged between 18 and 27, were waiting for a bus to take them back to their Airbnb rental at around 8.15pm that night.

"It was at this time that they were jeered at by a group of teenage boys who started throwing an empty can at my niece and tossing dirty fries from the floor of a restaurant they were waiting at,” she recalled.

According Norzie, other teenagers then joined the gang after the initial assault, as her niece and friends walked to a bus station to avoid confrontation

"The boys wouldn't give up. [They] quickly pursued and circled around them on their bicycles, occasionally braking hard [at] my niece and the rest to scare them. 'I'll f--king kill you!' they threatened," she added.

"Four boys removed their bicycle seat posts and started beating my niece [on] the back of her neck. My niece's friend and brother quickly reacted by shielding her, not once laying a hand on the attackers as they were clearly outnumbered."

Norzie said other attackers joined in and physically assaulted them, leaving bruises on their eyes and backs, and only stopped when the niece called gardai while one of them screamed loudly for help.

She claims that after waiting half an hour, they managed to hitch a ride from a passer-by who took them to a Garda station three minutes away.

"[They were] traumatised and injured late at night on a weekend in a foreign country, so I decided to reach out to Wisma Putra (the Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs) through my friend.

"Within minutes, the recently sworn-in foreign minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, contacted (my friend) to inform her that he had spoken to the Secretary-General, Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, to take the necessary action.

"The minister also called me personally and promised that the four of them would be taken care of."

Norzie said the chargé d'affaires, Puan Nadzira Abd Razak, and her colleagues arrived at Dublin Airport at 5am to provide medical and boarding assistance for the victims.

"They (the representatives) later escorted my niece back on a two-hour drive all the way to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, where she works, to get her the medical attention she needed,” Norzie added.

“They waited until everything was done, took her home, ensured she was okay, and then drove back.”

The newscasters said she was amazed by the quick response she, her niece, and her friends received, as Zambry had yet to clock in officially as the Foreign Minister on that Sunday night.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you, sir. I know now that Wisma Putra is in good hands," she concluded the Facebook post.

Speaking to says.com, Norzie claimed that gardai in Dublin told them that it was not the first time the assailants were "buat kacau" (were a nuisance).

One of the victims is treated in hospital

“Due to how the local law protects minors and the fact that most of the victims have left Dublin, it is difficult for the police to continue pursuing the case,” says.com reports.

“However, the chargé d’affaires would be speaking with the police to ensure that such a case does not occur in the future.”

Norzie revealed that at on arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport her niece, nephew and friend were given medical assistance before being brought to Serdang Hospital by ambulance.

“As I write, they are being treated by the doctors,” she added. “I don’t know how to even begin thanking everyone that has helped. I don’t think that’s possible.

"There were just too many of them who went above and beyond their call of duty to assist four individuals halfway across the globe to make them feel safe and cared for.”