Major cocaine haul worth an estimated €2 million washes up on Donegal coast

The finds have sparked a huge search along the coastline involving Gardai and the Garda helicopter.

Gardai supplied image of one of the packages

Garda forensic officers examine the drugs cache discoverd by a walker at a remote beach in North Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix

A man walking on an isolated Co Donegal beach has discovered what is thought to be a consignment of cocaine worth more than €2 million.

The discovery was made at Tramore Beach on the outskirts of the seaside village of Dunfanaghy earlier this morning.

The drugs, wrapped in black plastic and bound by a rope, were found on the edge of the water at the remote beach.

The quick-thinking walker dragged the suitcase-sized bale up the beach and then tied it to a plank of wood after fearing it would be washed out to sea again.

The man then contacted Gardai to alert them of his find.

Gardai rushed to the scene and secured the area.

At the same time it is understood that another similar package was washed up further along the coastline at Fanad Head.

The Garda helicopter is currently securing the area in case other drug consignments are washed up.

Gardai have not yet analysed the find but a spokesperson said they have sent a sample of the find away for analysis.

A large quantity of drugs discovered on a remote beach in north Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix

Local sources say both packages could weigh up to 40 kilogrammes and could have a street value of more than €2 million.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Garda had been monitoring the activities of marine vessels over the weekend after a tip-off that a board with drugs was due to land along the coastline.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the substances found in the large parcels have been sent away for analysis.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline this morning, 20th July 2023.

“The packages are suspected of containing a substance which is believed to be a controlled drug (cocaine), subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

“At approximately 8:30am, Milford Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach, Fanad Co. Donegal. A half hour later, Gardaí were altered by the public to another similarly package at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.

“An Garda Síochána recovered both packages, the contents of which are now subject to analysis. The scenes were subject of a technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

“An investigation is ongoing based in Milford Garda Station. Assistance will be provided by the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other state and voluntary services to search along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline this evening and in the coming days.

“Investigations are ongoing.

"An Garda Síochána in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.

“Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention to contact An Garda Síochána at the investigation team at Milford Garda Station 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111.”

Officers from the Garda Forensics Unit arrived at the scene of the Tramore Beach find late this afternoon to take samples and secure the scene.

The investigation is being overseen by officers at Milford Garda station.

Tramore Beach is only accessible by foot over sand-dunes and has been voted one of Ireland's most scenic beaches in recent years.