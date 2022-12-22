weapons found | 

Machete, cash and over €100k worth designer goods seized in Tallaght raid

No arrests were made after gardai raided a property in the area

Gardaí have seized weapons, cash and over €100,000 in designer goods, following a raid at a property in Tallaght.

At approximately 12pm on Wednesday, December 21, gardaí attached to Rathmines, assisted by DMR South Units and the Garda Dog Unit in executing a warrant at the property.

During the search, gardaí seized a number of weapons including a machete, bat and hatchet, approximately €6,000 in cash and a number of items of designer goods.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.


