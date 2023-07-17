Loyalist told to ‘f**k off’ after begging dissident republicans for protection behind bars

Ryan ‘Buster’ Johnston (29) is accused of making threats to kill over an incident connected to the loyalist feud ravaging Newtownards

A desperate criminal facing charges connected to the Newtownards feud pleaded with dissidents for behind-bars protection.

Ryan ‘Buster’ Johnston was returned to Maghaberry Prison last month, accused of breaching the terms of his bail.

Fearing for his safety, he sought help from three republicans charged in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell. But according to jail sources, Johnston was told to “f**k off”, leaving him red-faced.

“Buster is under threat from a Traveller gang who he owes money to and some of them are in Maghaberry,” a source told Sunday Life.

“He fears he could be attacked, so he sent word to a couple of dissidents who are charged in connection with Caldwell attempted murder. He offered them information in return for protection, but they told him to f**k off.”

Johnston was being held on a committal wing at Maghaberry Prison alongside dissidents Liam ‘Leakie’ McDonnell (36), Tiernan McFadden (25) and Caolan Brogan (23), who were later transferred to the segregated republican Roe House unit.

The three men from Derry are charged with putting a New IRA statement on a wall, claiming the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

“Johnston sending word to them begging for help is the talk of the jail,” added our source.

“It shows just how desperate he is. In fairness, the dissidents were smart enough to tell him to take a hike.”

Johnston (29) is accused of making threats to kill and affray over an incident in May connected to the loyalist feud ravaging Newtownards.

He is alleged to have shouted threats to a male, saying: “We are going to stiff you… you’re a dead man walking.”

Johnston faces further unrelated charges of common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour in connection with a separate alleged attack on a man at Ards Shopping Centre on March 31.