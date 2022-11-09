Loyalist terror groups UVF and UDA on collision course over ‘drug deal turned sour’

Tensions between the paramilitary groupings in Carrick have been rising in recent months following a UVF show of strength

Rival terror groups UVF and UDA are again on a collision course over a drug deal turned sour.

Tensions between the paramilitary groupings in Carrick have been rising in recent months following a UVF show of strength in September in the town’s Glenfield estate – a UDA stronghold.

At the time, the bust-up was blamed on a schoolyard row in which the daughters of rival terror chiefs got involved in a fight.

The Sunday World now understands the cause of tensions is down to a drug deal involving elements of South East Antrim (SEA) UDA and the UVF in Portadown.

It is understood the UVF in mid-Ulster were “stiffed’’ by two SEA members.

Fallout from the deal gone wrong resulted in a prominent figure from the Glenfield estate, David “Dee Dee’’ McMaw being subjected to a beating.

The Sunday World understands two people close to former SEA enforced Colin Simms were involved in the deal, and it was outside the home of one of the men that a UVF mob gathered at the end of September.

Footage appeared on social media showing a 20 man show of strength.

In the five minute clip angry exchanges can be heard between a man on the street and an unidentified male in the besieged house, believed to be one of those involved in the drug deal.

Simms is closely connected to the dispute.

One of the girls – both believed to be teenagers – is related to Simms who was once a trusted lieutenant to South East Antrim UDA chief Gary Fisher.

“Simms is jumping all over this,” said our source. “He’s using it as an opportunity to show he’s not a spent force and can still command support. It’s going to set him on collision course with Gary.”

Convicted killer and drug offender Simms was a prime suspect in the murder in 2020 of Glenn Quinn who was battered to death at his home following an altercation with members of SEA.

Simms was arrested and released and has never been charged but remains closely linked to the atrocity.

His alleged involvement led to Fisher standing him down as a commander.

And in a separate development Simms has fallen out with David “Dee” McMaw the man who succeeded as commander in the Glenfield are of the town.

It is understood it involves a dispute between a woman close to Simms and his former friend’s partner.

One of the women was also a suspect in the Quinn murder.

McMaw and Simms are long time friends but the relationship is said to be strained.

Simms is trying to re-establish his reputation as a hard man.

“There are a few things brewing down there and they can only end in one way,” said a source.

Relations between the groups have worsened bcause of drugs.

In the video, a man can be heard taunting the 20 strong gang of masked men about their alleged protection of a man facing child sex abuse charges.

The man, a long standing member of the UVF has been charged with sending d**k pics to a 14 year old girl.

The organisation has failed to take action against him and he has been seen walking the streets of Carrick despite calls for him to be expelled.

The row threatens to tear up an agreement – The Monkstown Accord – forged between Fisher and his UVF counterpart whereby disputes would be settled through negotiation.

A number of disagreements have been settled amicably but this latest row threatens to break the peace.