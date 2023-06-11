Loyalist terror gang’s drugs linked to yet another young man's suicide

“Their drug addictions started within the ranks of the band, like 80% of the kids that join up and who then go on to join the UDA”

South East Antrim (SEA) UDA drugs have been blamed for yet another suicide.

A member of the terror gang, who was aged in his 30s, was laid to rest last week after taking his own life. Loyalists say he had been battling a long-standing addiction to cocaine sold by the SEA UDA.

The dad of one is the second member of the paramilitary group to die through suicide in the past 16 months.

In February 2022, a young SEA UDA member in the Newtownabbey area took his own life following a drugs binge.

Both men had been members of a notorious loyalist band when their addictions began.

“It’s a really sad situation, because both of these guys were young men with everything to live for and were well-liked,” a SEA UDA source said.

“Their drug addictions started within the ranks of the band, like 80% of the kids that join up and who then go on to join the UDA.

“The fella who took his own life last week had a long-standing problem with drugs. It must be heartbreaking for his family because he has a young son.”

The loyalist band linked to both suicides is well-known as being a major SEA UDA recruitment tool.

Loyalist insiders claim that, in recent weeks, several concerned parents have forced their teenage sons to leave after they were urged to join the terror gang.

“Normally the UDA would wait until the teenage band members turned 18 before asking them to join, but some of those asked were only 16,” added a source.

“It’s caused a lot of anger, with some of their mothers accusing the UDA of grooming their kids. Several teenagers have been forced to leave [the band] by their families, but as far as the UDA is concerned, they will be back.

“If the parents could see what happens on the bus when the band is travelling to parades, they would have pulled their kids out a lot earlier. Cocaine is openly sold and snorted off keys and bank cards, it’s wild.”

Meanwhile, loyalists have identified a bully-boy from Co Antrim as being one of the main drug dealers in the band.

“He’s also a member of the SEA UDA beating squad. And the younger band members are afraid of him, so they feel pressurised into buying cocaine from him,” said our source.

“There have been a few complaints about him and his partying and drug-taking antics.

“He is becoming an embarrassment to the organisation and it’s only a matter of time before he brings attention to them, as he is notorious for fighting.

“The leadership is watching him closely and he’s already had a few warnings.”