Loyalist murder suspect Colin Simms forced to flee Carrickfergus bolthole

UDA murder suspect Colin Simms has been forced to flee his Carrickfergus bolthole.

Former paramilitary enforcer Simms is holed up in the Ballycraigy estate in Larne after quitting the home he shared with his partner and mother to his four children.

Convicted drug offender Simms remains a prime suspect in the January 2020 murder of Glenn Quinn.

The terminally ill Carrick man was battered to death in his own home after he was ambushed by members of South East Antrim UDA.

Simms was one of a number of people arrested and questioned but released without charge.

However he remains closely linked with the killing which forced SEA onto the back foot.

In the face of a community backlash SEA Brigadier Gary Fisher moved against his one time trusted enforcer and expelled him from the organisation.

Simms remained in the Glenfield estate for some time and even threatened a “comeback”.

The UDA unit in the area remained loyal to the former commander but that support has waned and Simms has been forced to leave the town.

The Sunday World understands he is dealing drugs from a flat in Ballycraigy and has already fallen foul of neighbours over comings and goings from the property.

Sources in the town say he is using as well as selling drugs.

“He seems to have a small team around him but he can’t count on SEA for protection, those days are gone,” said our source.

SEA used to have an iron grip on the drugs trade in both Carrick and Larne but in recent years the scene has become more fragmented with a number of gangs moving in from outside the area.

Elements linked to the LVF have muscled in. Simms has history with the organised crime gang and may be relying on them for protection.

But he has made enemies from his days as a UDA enforcer.

It was Simms’ job to strongarm anyone who owed SEA drug money.

He was Fisher’s trusted hardman and he was regarded as untouchable, particularly during the feud in 2016 which ended with the murder a year later of former commander Geordie Gilmore.

Simms was deeply involved orchestrating a series of attacks on Gilmore supporters.

It started to turn sour when he was caught with his hands in the till, syphoning off cash behind Fisher’s back.

Even then the Brigadier was willing to allow him to remain in the fold. Ordered to Greenisland he was given a punishment shooting but remained in position.

Then came the Quinn murder and Fisher had to bow to pressure to have him stood down.

Simms has always protested his innocence and he remained in the Glenfield estate but it now seems he has outstayed his welcome.

SEA leadership is understood to have warned him about his drug dealing activities while in Carrick.

“The writing was on the wall,” said our source.

“But instead of keeping his head down, it’s the same old Simmsy, threatening people and getting on like he owns the place.

“But he’s a survivor, you can never count him out.”