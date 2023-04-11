Loyalist gangster Adrian Price abandons men to seek protection from crime boss

We reveal the astonishing details of how Price ordering his men to stay behind, arm themselves and take the fight to the mainstream UDA and UVF

Dee Stitt in front of a loyalist memorial in Bangor in 2019 flanked by masked paramilitaries

Gutless Price has thrown his men under the bus after he fled to Belfast for the protection of a prominent organised crime boss.

The Sunday World can reveal the astonishing details of how Price abandoned his men, ordering them to stay behind, arm themselves and take the fight to the mainstream UDA and UVF.

It’s the death throes and last twitches of Price’s criminal gang, and raises the possibility of more violence just when it was hoped the almost three-week-long feud had fizzled out.

But instead, Price ordered seven members of his mob to remain in Weavers Grange on the fringes of the West Winds estate in Newtownards.

We can also reveal that paranoid Price ordered his men to surrender their mobile phones so they could not contact the outside world.

And he refused pleas from the mother of one of his men who begged to be allowed to take her son and her family to safety.

While some gang members have reached out to mainstream organisations asking for help in leaving Price, others have stayed loyal to their errant boss and are preparing for yet more violence.

On Friday, petrol bombs were stockpiled as gang members had planned to attack the homes of mainsteam UDA and UVF.

It is understood one member was so appalled at the collection of incendiaries in a residential area that he tipped off the PSNI through a relative – within hours cops had recovered petrol bombs and Class A drugs from searches in Weavers Grange.

One well-placed source told us that unless they take up an offer from mainstream UDA and UVF to defect in return for a guarantee of safety, they will have nowhere to go.

“They are so far gone they don’t realise the entire might of the UDA and UVF will come down on them. There’s nowhere for them to go in Northern Ireland.

“It’s like the final days in Hitler’s bunker, there are seven of them remaining, holed-up – with Adrian eating Chinese and drinking beer in Belfast. They’re stuck in a house with some of them even sleeping in cars.”

According to Sunday Worldsources, mobster Price has sought the protection of a crime boss in east Belfast.

The man at the centre of the feud that threatened to spiral out of control across Newtownards and North Down over the last three weeks finally bowed to the inevitable and quit his home in the West Winds estate this week.

Belligerent Price, who was telling people right up to last weekend that he had no intention of quitting his gangland stronghold, left the estate after his support melted away.

Left exposed, he conceded defeated and left.

Mainstream UDA and UVF have now stepped in to carve up the territory overseen by Price and his nemesis in North Down, alleged UFF leader Dickie Barry.

Dickie Barry

Barry’s ‘reward’ for seeing off Price is to be taken under the wing of mainstream UDA in North Down commanded by Dee Stitt. Barry’s ‘price’ is having to share the proceeds of his gang’s criminal enterprise with North Down UDA.

Both Barry and Stitt deny involvement in loyalist paramilitaries.

It is understood Price approached a number UDA leaders seeking refuge, including Jackie McDonald’s south Belfast, but was turned away.

McDonald made it clear from the moment Price was cut loose by South East Antrim that the mainstream UDA would be staying out of the feud.

It was his meeting with UVF Chief of Staff John ‘Bunter’ Graham that paved the way for the release of a statement from paramilitary umbrella group the Loyalist Communities Council in which terror groups distanced themselves from what was going on.

They stated the dispute had nothing to do with them and those involved could not be regarded as loyalists because of their involvement in the drugs trade.

This week SEA paraphernalia and banners were removed from Weavers Grange near the West Winds which had become the epicentre of the feud.

It now means the UDA has no presence in the town.

It had been rumoured that Price may be forced to leave the country, with Scotland touted as a probably destination.

But the Sunday World understands he has found refuge – for now – with a prominent east Belfast criminal.

A one-time close associate of alleged UVF boss Stephen Matthews, the criminal was suspected of involvement in the murder of loyalist Ian Ogle in 2019.

The criminal was expelled by Matthews, but took a significant level of support with him and at one time was believed to have been aiming to challenge his old boss’s dominance in the east of the city. Matthews is on record denying playing a role in loyalist paramilitaries.

Sources have told us he has been given shelter in return for access to his criminal activities.

Price’s arrival in the east of the city presents an issue for Matthews. Price will bolster the earning power of his rival, with sources in the east telling us the Newtownards gangster has “jumped from the frying pan into the fire”.

“It’s a time for Aidso to keep his head down, maybe he will but moving into east Belfast is not the smartest move,” our source said.

The gangster’s son Ryan, who has no involvement in paramilitary activity but is currently on remand for his alleged part in an assault on a man at Ards Shopping Centre last Friday, is also believed to have quit his home in the estate.

The feud erupted last month when Price was dropped by his South East Antrim protectors.

Almost 20 people were arrested in connection with the feud which saw attacks on property from Newtownards down the Ards Peninsula to Ballywalter and into the Kilcooley estate in Bangor.

The PSNI confirmed items and drugs had been recovered in searches relating to the feud on Friday evening. “I want to reassure the community that we are continuing to prioritise this ongoing investigation and working to bring perpetrators to justice,” Det Insp Corrigan said.