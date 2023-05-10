Loyalist gang ‘used tracker device’ to target three innocent victims in savage attack

“As they were hitting us, they were shouting that they were from the IRA, but we knew it was the UVF. We could see them”

Joey Harkin 48, claims he's lucky to alive after the car he was sitting in with friends was rammed from the back and side with men wielding baseball bats. Harkin, believes the group of men who set upon him breaking his ankle and wrist were from a loyalist paramilitary gang.

A loyalist paramilitary gang is suspected of using a tracker device to target three innocent victims, the Sunday World has been told.

The claim was made after the UVF was blamed for a savage baseball bat attack in Antrim last Tuesday afternoon.

Derry-born Joey Harkin was chatting with friends - a man and a woman - in a parked Hyundai car when was it was suddenly rammed from behind in the town’s Steeple Industrial Estate.

At exactly the same time another vehicle smashed into the side of their car making any chance of escape impossible.

Harkin says a gang of five or six men then jumped from a white Range Rover and a black VW people carrier with darkened windows.

And they immediately set about smashing the Hyundai with baseball bats.

The unmasked attackers then dragged Harkin and his friend from their car. And as they lay in a semi-conscious and dazed state on the ground, they were repeatedly battered all over.

Both men also lost a considerable amount of blood, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“As they were hitting us, they were shouting that they were from the IRA, but we knew it was the UVF. We could see them.” he said.

Forty eight year-old Harkin, - a former boxer from Derry’s Bogside - believes he escaped certain death by using his arms and hands to protect his head and face.

He suffered a broken wrist and he says he also sustained a series of shattered bones in his left leg.

The other man was also badly injured, but apart from being very badly shaken by the double crash, the young woman escaped unhurt.

It is believed a grey van parked nearby, may have been used to remove the baseball bats from the scene when the frenzied five-minute onslaught was over.

As the attackers made off, the female ran to a nearby factory where she raised the alarm. And minutes later, two police cars raced to the scene where they offered assistance to the injured men.

Joey Harkin believes loyalist paramilitaries based in Antrim’s Ballycraigy estate were behind the savage and sustained attack.

And he further believes he and his friend were targeted when the Ballycraigy UVF wrongly accused them of being responsible for a vandal attack on a number of private vehicles parked outside family homes.

But Harkin also suspects the UVF used a tiny tracker device to locate his friend’s car.

“We were parked in an industrial estate in Antrim. How else could the gang have known where we were? It’s obvious they had place a tracker on the car.

“But the truth is neither of us had anything to do with the vandalism in Ballycraigy.” Harkin insisted.

And he added: “We’re just lucky to be alive.”