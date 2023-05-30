Loyalist chief Adrian Price behind shocking arson attack on ex partner’s house

Security sources say even they were shocked to discover the woman had been a partner of Price’s and even had a child to him

Deposed UDA chief Adrian Price ordered goons to torch a house in south Belfast which belonged to a former partner, we can reveal.

Petrol was poured through the letterbox of a property in the Bests Hill area on May 17th and caused extensive damage.

But we have learned that the attack came after Price and his gang of ‘Real UFF’ thugs, who are at the centre of an ongoing loyalist feud, had issued death threats to those living in the house.

Security source in south Belfast say even they were shocked to discover amongst those was a woman who had been a partner of Price’s and even had a child to him.

They say the woman had allowed a pal of Price’s, charged in connection with offences connected to the Newtownards feud, to stay at the house as a bail address.

“It has shocked the police just how callous Adrian Price has been,” said a security source last night.

“From what we understand he had been in a relationship with this woman years ago and they have a son together. Price had asked if someone could stay at the house as they were banned from Newtownards as they waited for their case to go to court.

“The woman had agreed and he was living there for the last few weeks but something happened and they had to leave.

“It seems Adrian Price didn’t take kindly to his mate having to find a new address, so he sent death threats first and then sent henchmen to torch the house.

“Apparently the woman is quite vulnerable and is now homeless. It just shows what kind of scum Adrian Price is.”

Local sources in Bests Hill confirmed the woman had been living in the house for over a decade.

“This woman has had a really rough time over the years and now Adrian Price is so spiteful and bad tempered he’d burn her out of her wee home,” they said.

“He’s spreading the feud to south Belfast, but he doesn’t seem to give a sh*t about anyone but himself.”

Arsonists struck at the property at around 11pm according to the PSNI.

Police alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found a “well established” fire with extensive damage caused to the front door area of a house.

There was also a melted wheelie bin according to a police statement the morning after the attack ten days ago.

A police spokesperson confirmed while there was damage to the inside of the property, no one was home at the time and no injuries reported.

“We are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and working to establish a motive, exactly what happened and who was responsible,” they added.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2306 of 17/05/23.”

Adrian Price and his supporters has been at the centre of a loyalist feud which has engulfed north Down, and in particular the town of Newtownards where dozens of arsons attacks have taken place since March.

The former South East Antrim UDA chief Adrian Price was kicked out of the terror gang and ordered out of his home in March.

Price was once a close and trusted associate of SEA Brigadier Gary Fisher but the pair had drifted apart with Fisher furious Price had refused to toe the line.

Price was one of a number of people whose homes were targeted by masked men armed with crow bars and baseball bats in the early days of the feud.

Price is believed to have been at home when a mob crashed through the door of his Cedar Drive home in Newtownards.

Both factions are fighting a turf war over drugs which has seen several arrests and dozens of people displaced from their homes.

The feud which started several weeks ago has seen attacks on property, assaults and death threats but cops had hoped their increased presence had seen the feud start to fizzle out.

But there has been no let-up in the number of attacks and police have revealed they are being stretched.

Despite Adrian Price fleeing Newtownards to shack up with an east Belfast crime boss, there continues to be a number of incidents.

And just five days ago Price is believed to have been behind an attack on a shop in Newtownards where masked men, armed with hammers ran amok smashing things up.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the report of criminal damage to a shop at Abbot Link.

It was reported that three men, dressed in dark coloured clothing and armed with hammers, entered the shop at 7.10pm on Tuesday evening and caused extensive damage to the property before making off in a car towards Newtownards.