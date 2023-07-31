Loyalist boss Gary Fisher checks himself out of hospital after threatening staff with UDA

Fisher has never served a day behind bars, despite being at the head of one of the country’s most effective organised crime gangs

Royal Victoria Hospital where Gary Fisher was being treated after collapsing at home

Paranoid terror chief Gary Fisher checked himself out of hospital after threatening staff with the UDA, a source has claimed.

Little more than a week after the Sunday World first revealed the crime boss had suffered a major health scare, he walked out of hospital earlier this week with a “bagful” of medication.

We can reveal that, according to sources, he left his hospital bed – still seriously ill – when staff said they would call the police after he threatened them with attacks from his South East Antrim (SEA) drug-dealing mob.

Sources say he was “thrashing about” in his hospital bed as he underwent emergency medical treatment.

In his delirium, he warned staff he would set the SEA hounds on them. So disturbing was his behaviour that staff told him they would have little choice but to call the cops.

That was the moment earlier this week, he crawled out of bed – against medical advice –- and headed back to his home in Greenisland.

Medical staff tried to prevent him but all they could do was issue him with medication which they hope will keep him alive.

Fisher has never served a day behind bars, despite being at the head of one of the country’s most effective organised crime gangs, and he is terrified at the prospect of prison.

Reliable sources have told us increased pressure from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and an intense media focus on SEA drove him to distraction.

Having been formally stood down as Brigadier because of his health, he is now fearful that without the protection of South East Antrim UDA he is vulnerable to arrest or even attack from elements within his own organisation.

Sources have told the Sunday World that in the weeks leading up to his collapse he was obsessed with the SEA’s loss of control in Carrick.

Rathcoole and Larne are under the control of SEA but Carrick has fractured. With an influx of outside dealers, Fisher has lost his grip.

His one-time iron grip of the organisation has been loosened with a three-man ‘committee’ now in charge of running crime rackets.

His world has shrunk further with the National Crime Agency seizing a holiday chalet on the Ards Peninsula believing it to have been bought with the proceeds of crime.

SEA is already making moves to install a new Brigadier.

“Gary’s days are gone, he needs to find a way to survive,” said the source.