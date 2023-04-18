Loyalist Adrian Price target of early morning arson attack in Newtownards

It is understood Price, who has fled the area, owns property in the industrial estate

An early morning arson attack in Co Down is being linked to a ongoing loyalist feud.

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business in the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning.

The premises damaged are on the edge of the West Winds housing estate which has been at the epicentre of a near month long feud between rival criminal gangs.

Sources in the area have told the Sunday World this latest in incident was aimed at crime boss Adrian Price – leader of the self-styled Real UFF which has been targeted by a rival loyalist gang linked to the mainstream UDA.

It is understood Price, who has fled the area, owns property in the industrial estate.

Police have appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At approximately 3.20am, we received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire at a car dealership.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

Adrian Price target of early morning arson attack in Newtownards

“Approximately 25 cars and a trailer have been badly damaged in the blaze.

“We are investigating this as an incident of arson. This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.”

He conceded a line of enquiry was that is linked to the feud.

“At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack however a primary line of enquiry is that it is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 108 of 18/04/23."

Price is believed to have sought sanctuary in east Belfast where he is under the protection of an organised crime boss.

A rump of his crime gang remain holed up in Weavers Grange in the West Winds. There has been a raft of attacks on property and people across North Down and the Ards Peninsula in the last month

