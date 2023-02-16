Louth football club targeted in arson attack as equipment ‘ruined’

Abbey Celtic FC in Drogheda took to Twitter last night after their storage container, which is located in the Mell area of the town, was set on fire

Hi all.. Unfortunately we got a call this evening from the local Gardai to tell us that our container was set on fire.. Just arrived down and its ruined along with our nets balls pitch marker and training equipment.. To some it might not be a big deal but to us it is everything — Abbey Celtic Fc Drogheda (@fc_abbey) February 15, 2023

The club said they were alerted to the blaze by gardaí and arrived to the scene to discover that their training equipment – including nets, balls, and pitch marker – had been “ruined”.

Abbey Celtic FC said that the incident was particularly devastating as they had just resumed training for the 2023 season and the team were due to play a match at the weekend.

“Especially after setting the team back up to compete in the 2023 season. We will go back down in the morning and have another look but we would love to know why? What fun can you get from it? Thanks to the local garda and drogheda fire service for putting the fire out.

“We hope our game at home on Saturday can still go ahead and we can now plan to get the container removed and the area cleaned up.. Thanks”.

Meanwhile, gardaí confirmed to the Sunday World that they were investigating an “incident of criminal damage by fire”.

A spokesperson said that no one was injured in the blaze.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a premises in the Mell area, Drogheda, Co. Louth at approximately 7:20pm on Wednesday 15th February 2023,” the spokesperson said.

“The fire was extinguished by fire services. No injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing”.