Lorry, tanker and trailer as well as suspected cocaine seized in major Garda operation

A 40-foot trailer as well as thousands of euro worth of suspected cocaine have been seized in a major Garda operation aimed at tackling cross-border criminal activity.

Gardaí conducted a number of raids along border counties last Thursday as part of the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF).

As part of the operation, armed gardaí backed up by officers from the Carrickmacross District conducted a search alongside Revenue personnel of a premises in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

A 40-foot trailer suspected of being involved in fuel laundering, as well as oil laundering apparatus, was seized. A lorry and tanker which contained suspected waste from fuel laundering was also held.

Meanwhile, in Louth, the Dundalk Drugs Unit searched three addresses in the Carlingford area. During the course of these searches, approximately €38,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered, as well as small quantities of Alprazolam tablets and cannabis.

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí conducted a number of operations along border counties with the aim of tackling cross-border crime and disrupting criminal activity using the border corridor,” gardaí said.

“The high-visibility operation took place on both sides of the border involving close co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).”

They added: “Gardaí attached to the North Western Region Roads Policing Unit, Armed Support Unit and Detective Branch conducted checkpoints and patrols along the border areas.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to working with our partners in this jurisdiction and in Northern Ireland in investigating all types of cross-border crime.”

The Joint Agency Task force is led by senior officers from the PSNI, An Garda Síochána, and other key partner agencies, including Revenue Services on both sides of the border and the UK’s National Crime Agency.