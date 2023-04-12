Lorry driver arrested for failing to stop at checkpoint during Joe Biden visit

The vehicle was spotted "progressing on the wrong side of the road" shortly after Air Force One touched down

A lorry driver has been arrested for failing to stop at a vehicle checkpoint put in place to facilitate the US Presidential Motorcade.

The 49-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving following the security breach which happened on the Ballyrobin Road in Crumlin on Tuesday night.

The vehicle was spotted "progressing on the wrong side of the road" shortly after Air Force One touched down at Belfast International Airport.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving after he failed to stop at a vehicle checkpoint which was in place to facilitate the Presidential cavalcade on the Ballyrobin Road, Crumlin on Tuesday, 11th April.

"The 49-year-old man was driving a lorry which was seen to be progressing on the wrong side of the road just before 9.50pm.

"Officers safely stopped the vehicle and the driver was instructed to dismount and hand over his keys.

"The man has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries."