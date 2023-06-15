Locals ‘in total shock’ after woman (40s) stabbed to death in north Dublin home

“I woke up in the middle of the night, I thought it was near 2am. The flashing lights came through the curtains, I looked out and saw there was the garda van and the ambulance.”

Gardai examine the scene where a woman was found in a house on the Kilbarrack Road, Raheny. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The body of the woman is removed from a house in Raheny

A woman cried loudly and neighbours stood ashen-faced in their gardens in a quiet north Dublin suburb as they watched the body of a woman being removed from a house and placed into a silver ambulance.

Sometime after 1am this morning, detectives believe the woman aged in her 40s was fatally stabbed in a house on the Kilbarrack Road, Raheny.

It is believed the attack took place in the kitchen of the house and the woman died a short time later.

The scene at Kilbarrack Road, Raheny

Gardaí have arrested a man (50s), known to her who was detained at a local garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

Two children are understood to have been in the house at the time.

“We are in total shock, completely numb. I really thought it was a fire,” said one local man.

Garda at the scene in Raheny

“I couldn’t sleep after that, my wife said the gardaí were out. We are just in complete shock. I really am,” the man added.

“I grew up here, I went to school across the road. It’s always been really quiet on that street. The whole area is quiet. I really believed it was a fire, I have never come across anything like this.”

Also struggling to deal with the situation was Kerry Cannon (40), who works in a nearby restaurant that faces the crime scene.

“I can’t focus today. It’s just so shocking. I’m in total shock. I have kids in the local school, I just cannot believe it,” Ms Cannon said, her eyes welling up as she struggled to speak.

Outside in the sunshine, a woman was crying loudly on the path, being comforted by a member of the public. Traffic slowed to a standstill on the Kilbarrack road.

"What’s after happening?” motorists asked from their car windows.

Jordan Carey (30) was out walking his dogs and saw the crying woman. Taken aback by news of the death in his neighbourhood, Mr Carey said: “I just came up the road, this is very shocking news to hear and my thoughts are with the victim’s family. All our thoughts are,” he said.

The scene at Kilbarrack Road, Raheny

Another local, Mark Higgins (38), had stopped to buy some groceries.

“It’s disgusting to hear what happened. Horrible to see that, terrible,” he said.

Another neighbour who lives just a couple of houses away from the crime scene, but did not want to be named, stood smoking a cigarette in clear disbelief.

“It happened last night. I know nothing other than I would see them walking up and down the road,” he commented.

House front

Fianna Fáil councillor Daryl Barron, who is local to Kilbarrack, said it was “disturbing” news.

“It is very concerning, a young woman has lost her life and it’s extremely distressing,” he said.

“It is a very distressing time for neighbours and people in a community which has been quite quiet in recent years and hasn’t had anything like this happening in recent times.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we can only wait and see the outcome of the investigation,” Mr Bannon added.