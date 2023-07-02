Locals in shock as mystery of missing man in Donegal goes into seventh day

Cops still search for missing man in tourist hotspot

The missing man was seen socialising in the fishing town of nearby Killybegs

The people of southwest Donegal are still in shock today as the search for a missing man goes into its seventh day.

Earlier this week, a multi -agency approach involving gardaí, the Irish Coast Guard and the Donegal Mountain Rescue team concentrated their efforts around the stunning Sliabh Liag beauty spot as well as nearby Teelin Harbour.

Access to the popular tourist areas was denied to members of the public for four days as search efforts increased.

Yesterday morning, the Garda Press Office said it had nothing to add to a statement issued earlier this week, apart from saying the search was still ongoing.

In the event of a body being recovered, it is expected the Garda investigation will switch from a missing person probe to a full-scale murder inquiry.

Two people – a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s who were arrested earlier this week in connection with what gardaí described as an alleged assault – have been released pending a file being forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In recent days though, the focus of the investigation appears to have switched towards establishing the identity of the missing person.

It is known that a man in his 60s visited the Killybegs area last weekend.

He is known to have served a prison sentence here along with a man from Donegal.

Yesterday, gardaí in Killybegs were said to be still in the process of searching a house a short distance from the well-known fishing port town.

Garda forensic officers are believed to be at the scene.

The identity of the missing man is still to be released by Gardaí but local sources say he is from Northern Ireland, although he is well-known to the Gardaí.

It is believed he was seen socialising with two local people in Killybegs last Saturday evening but has not been seen since.

Seizure

A Donegal news outlet claimed the PSNI in Co. Tyrone had been contacted with a request to track down the missing man’s family in the hope of obtaining DNA samples.

The Sliabh Liag cliffs

It is believed gardaí were initially alerted to a possible crime through a telephone call by a third party.

Last Monday, at sitting of Letterkenny District Court, Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted a warrant for the seizure of a car belonging to one of the two people arrested the previous day.

And it is expected the police may soon search an area close to a house in Ardara, where it has been speculated a vehicle had been cleaned last Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with knowledge or information relating to any of these events to contact them.