Local community ‘traumatised’ following serious gang attack on boy (17) in Dublin

A 17-year-old is in a serious condition following an assault by a group of men with weapons in the Bluebell area yesterday

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said locals in Bluebell are shocked by the attack

Local residents are in “shock” today after a teenage boy was hospitalised following a gang attack in Dublin.

The teenager was later taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Councillor Daithí Doolan said locals are “frightened” and “traumatised” following the attack.

“The attack last night in Bluebell was wrong. It was totally unacceptable. A young man is seriously injured. A community is frightened and traumatised,” he said.

“I want to wish the young man a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“Those involved need to face justice. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to please contact the gardaí.

“The local community is in shock. People are very frightened by this terrible violence. We need to all work together to make sure an attack like this doesn’t happen again,” he added.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Wednesday, May 17.

“A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Investigations are ongoing.