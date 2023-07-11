Loaded gun found after man rammed off motorbike in Dublin feud-linked incident

Gardaí believe the vehicle involved in the ramming was later driven to the nearby Mac Ulliam estate where it was burnt out.

Gardaí have seized a loaded firearm after a ramming linked to a spiralling Dublin feud.

A man in his 20s was rammed off a motorbike on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght shortly before 5pm this evening.

He has been hospitalised with serious injuries to his foot.

Gardaí believe the vehicle involved in the ramming was later driven to the nearby Mac Ulliam estate where it was burnt out.

Sources said that when gardaí responded to the scene of the crash they also recovered a loaded firearm nearby.

However, at this stage it is not believed that the weapon was discharged.

"This weapon was loaded and ready to go," one source told Independent.ie.

The injured man is connected to a leading figure in the feud who was also previously arrested over the murder of a teenager in an unrelated incident several years ago.

Detectives believe today's incident is directly linked to a worsening feud in the Tallaght area which has seen a number of gun attacks and assaults.

On Sunday a man in his 30s was discovered with suspected gunshot wounds in the Russell Place area.

Hours later another man was injured in a stabbing.

Previously in June gardaí were investigating two gun attacks in the area connected to the feuding.

Another attack linked to the dispute saw an innocent child's grave smashed up in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

The man rammed this afternoon is connected to a leading figure in the Tallaght feuding who has previously been arrested over the murder of teenager Reece Cullen.

The 17-year-old died after sustaining a single stab wound to the heart on January 5, 2017, outside a house at Kilclare Crescent in Tallaght.

The innocent youth was attacked while on the phone after a number of males arrived at the property.

Gardaí believe the feud figure delivered the fatal wound, but he denied any involvement and has never been charged in relation to the murder.

He was also the target of a gun attack in Fortunestown in June linked to the dispute.