Limerick woman ‘very shocked’ after intruder burst into bedroom and searched home

The woman, aged in her sixties, was alone in her home in the Corbally area of the city when the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

A Limerick woman was left feeling “very shocked” after an intruder appeared in her bedroom as she slept last Friday.

An investigation has been launched after she reported the terrifying invasion.

“The woman was very shocked,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The officer told the Limerick Leader newspaper about how the home invader rifled through the woman’s possessions.

“At around 6am, her bedroom door opened and someone walked in. The lady shouted and the person left. She was very shocked but rang 999 and asked for gardai.

“When she subsequently went into her kitchen, she could see that the room had been searched.

“She also realised that she had left the back door unlocked - I cannot stress the importance of physically checking all doors in your home before you leave it unattended or before you go to bed," the Garda added.

Sergeant Leech also had one other piece of advice for the public.

"Do not give them the chance to walk into your home and steal from you, check that your doors and windows are locked,” she urged.

The Garda Press Office released the following statement this week in relation to the incident:

‘Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Corbally, Co. Limerick, Friday, March 10,2023. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.’

Most recent figures showed that reported burglaries in 2022 was 45pc lower than pre-pandemic levels.

While residential burglary was up seven pc compared with 2021, it was down 24pc in the fourth quarter of 2022.