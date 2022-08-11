Limerick pensioner (70s) attacked and injured as burglars steal jar of change

It has been reported that a jar of small change that had been taken during the break-in was dropped during the altercation

A pensioner was attacked and injured after he disturbed a burglar who had broken into his Limerick home and stole a jar of change amounting to just a couple of euros.

The man, who is in his 70s, was also reportedly threatened that he would be shot after he confronted the burglar and a companion who was waiting outside his Kilmallock home at around 5am last Saturday morning.

Garda John Finnerty said the elderly man had been disturbed by a noise and when he went downstairs he discovered a burglar wearing a balaclava.

“The owner confronted the burglar and chased the burglar out of his house and out onto the driveway. Waiting outside was another burglar who was armed with a slash hook.

“The owner of the house got into a physical altercation with this burglar,” Garda Finnerty told the Limerick Leader, adding that he was injured multiple times on both arms and had to be hospitalised.

It has been reported that a jar of small change that had been taken during the break-in was dropped during the altercation in which the home owner was also reportedly warned that he would be shot.

Acting Bruff Superintendent, Inspector Pat Brennan, said all resources would be used to apprehend both culprits, one who is described as tall and slim, and the other short and overweight.

He confirmed they are “following some definite lines of enquiries”.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that they are investigating an “aggravated burglary” that occurred at a residence in Kilmallock, Co Limerick, at approximately 5am on Saturday, August 6.

“An occupant of this residence, a man in his 70s, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the course of this incident and later attended Mallow General Hospital,” gardai said.

“No items were taken. No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.”

They added that anyone with any information in relation to this incident are asked to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063 98018, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, local councillor PJ Carey described the victim as “a lovely man that has been plagued like many others”.

“There has been a big escalation in burglaries,” Cllr Carey said.

Last month the Leader reported how thieves had robbed the shot gun in In a separate incident in Kilmallock and then came back for the cartridges.

“That will tell you how brazen they are,” said Cllr Carey.

Three years earlier Kilmallock farmer Tom O’Donnell was left for dead after he was punched and knocked unconscious as he moved his cows across the road.

Cllr Carey has called for increased garda patrols to help prevent people “living in fear”.