Limerick gangster Ger Dundon furiously denies hiding mobile phone in his anus

Judge John Dodds remarked how Dundon had “somehow managed to secrete a mini phone inside your anus”

Limerick gangster Ger Dundon furiously denied hiding a mobile phone in his anus while on remand in the UK for a gangland plot to kidnap and extort a drug dealer and his brother.

During a sentence hearing in London on Friday, Judge John Dodds remarked how Dundon had “somehow managed to secrete a mini phone inside your anus”.

This, he said, as Dundon knocked on the glass screen to attract his counsel’s attention, highlighted his “total disregard for the law”.

Earlier in the hearing the judge had said to the defence counsel that it had been “discovered during the trial that he had managed to secrete some objects about his person”.

He asked if the authorities had disciplined him or if he had faced any punishment as a result.

The court was told that it was dealt with at Pentonville Prison where Dundon, aka Darren McClean, gave authorities a version of events.

While Dundon’s account may or may not have been accepted, that was the end of the matter.

Dundon’s counsel later said, following the judge’s remarks during sentencing, that the Limerick gangster denied being in possession of a mobile phone at Wood Green Crown Court.

At one point during the hours-long hearing Dundon left the screened-off dock to use the bathroom in a secure area while his counsel was addressing the court.

Judge Dodds also took a dim view of Dundon’s offending while out on bail, which he said he granted because of the difficulties in getting the trial going due to Covid restrictions at the time.

“I was thanked by Mr McClean arming himself with a gun,” he said in relation to a gun with Dundon’s DNA on it and 12 bullets found hidden near his Hackney home.

It was also heard in court that Dundon suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and post traumatic stress disorder but that he didn’t co-operate fully with pre-sentence reports.