Limerick ‘gangland hardman’ jailed for 13 years for savage rape and imprisonment

Ian Hogan who once claimed he bought a mouthful of gold teeth to keep his wealth from police has been jailed for for a savage rape and the imprisonment of a woman.

A self-professed gangland hardman who claimed he bought a mouthful of gold teeth to keep his wealth from police has been jailed for 13 years for a savage rape and the imprisonment of a woman.

Ian Hogan, also known as Ian Flannery, who comes from Limerick, previously boasted about his prowess with women on a lengthy podcast claiming to have lots of children with partners in different countries.

However, a court has now found that far from being a charmer, Hogan is a violent rapist who has been issued with a restraining order until 2077.

Hogan was arrested last year in Coventry and remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the allegations made against him by a woman he knew. After a trial at Warwick Crown Court, the 30-year-old, of Culworth Court, was found guilty of numerous offences and sentenced to 13 years in jail this week.

The court heard that following an argument in February of last year she tried to leave his home. However, he launched a brutal attack on her, punched her to the ground and pulled her around the floor by her hair.

He told to go to sleep in a bedroom but followed her and began a lengthy sexual assault only letting her go the following morning.

Hogan likes to boast about his gold teeth

When she went to police the woman revealed that he had previously attacked her on two occasions and detailed in a statement how he had raped, assaulted and terrorised her.

When he was arrested he denied all the allegations but has been in prison ever since. This week investigating officer DC Paul Ballard said: “I do not underestimate the trauma this woman went through…. I can only commend her bravery in seeing it through to put Hogan behind bars.

Hogan presented himself as a major gangland figure when he appeared on a YouTube channel, saying that his teeth had made him famous.

Claiming that his underworld nickname was ‘King Irish’ he boasted about extorting money from drug dealers and being part of a crew who have been at war with Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty.

In a string of interviews, many on KRM TV, which often reached 250,000 viewers, he sported an ankle bracelet and spoke frankly about his criminal career, describing himself as an enforcer.

Under the guise of ‘Ian Flannery’ he described how he moved to the UK from Limerick when he was 18 and flashed a mouthful of gold teeth.

“My original teeth got screwed out and these got screwed into my head,” he told KRM TV podcast. “Why? Cos I had too much finances at that time. I had too many Rolexes and too many silly things about me, so we stuck as much in me head as we could so the Crown Prosecution couldn’t take any more off me.”

How the Sunday World revealed his lies

In and out of prison he said he set himself up with Birmingham gangsters and started to build up his life and wear Valentino runners.

During the course of the interview he said he got into extortion business and approached drug dealers.

However, a series of YouTubers have since rounded on him and said that he was making up his criminal lifestyle and telling porkies about the company he kept.

A number of anonymous female victims have also contacted online interviewers and claimed that he had assaulted them during nights out.

Despite claiming that he is the only man in England convicted of extorting drug dealers without a firearm, there is no proof of the claims.

However, he has now been outed as nothing more than a rapist and a bully to women and has become the subject of ridicule online.

In one video he is recorded saying: “I didn’t always wake up with kilos around my neck, I didn’t always wake up with Rolexes on my wrist, I didn’t always wear Burberry Monday to Friday. This is the reason everyone is trying to get in touch with me,” he says. But a voiceover suggests that he is a fraud and wears eBay jewellery and fake watches.

Hogan has tried desperately to become an on-line gangster sensation, making claims about his importance in the underworld.

He has been photographed with the Joyce family who have been having online banter with TV star Doherty.