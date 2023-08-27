Limerick feud thug jailed for car ramming spent four years on run from UK authorities

Sam Quilligan (34) and his brother Michael Quilligan Jr were involved in a violent incident in the city last February where two vehicles deliberately rammed into each other

A LIMERICK thug with almost 100 convictions, who has been jailed over a violent feud-related incident where armed men rammed into each other in cars, previously spent four years on the run from UK authorities.

Sam Quilligan (34) and his brother Michael Quilligan Jr, both with addresses at Altamira Court, Priory Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City, were involved in a violent incident in the city last February where two vehicles weaved in and out of traffic and deliberately rammed into each other.

Sam lost part of his finger in the incident, while Michael Jr suffered a skull fracture and bleed to his brain.

Sam has just under 100 convictions in Ireland and was also previously jailed in the UK where he was described as the “mastermind” behind a counterfeit money scam.

He was arrested by UK cops but subsequently went on the run for four years during which time he committed other crimes in Ireland and the UK including the theft of £17,000 (€19,800) in cash in England.

When he finally appeared in court, he appeared under the name James Ryan and authorities believed he had no previous convictions, but he subsequently admitted his real name was Sam Quilligan and authorities discovered he had a lengthy criminal record.

The two Quilligan brothers divide their time between Ireland and the UK.

They were back in Limerick on February 9 this year when they were involved in the violent feud-related incident which they say was linked to a row over an allegation a child had been knocked down.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said it was “absolutely outrageous” and took place on one of the main thoroughfares in and out of the city. The two brothers pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a recent sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

Prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan, instructed by State Solicitor Padraig Mawe, outlined the evidence with the assistance of Detective Garda Áine McWilliams.

Mr O’Sullivan said Michael and Sam Quilligan travelled to Long Pavement Halting Site in a silver Avensis on February 9, 2023.

“Mr A and Mr B were driving out (of the halting site) in a red Avensis,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

The court heard that the Quilligan brothers and Mr A and Mr B, armed with weapons which included a pitchfork, slash hook and a stick, weaved in and out of traffic on the busy road in broad daylight.

The cars were driven at individuals and deliberately rammed each other, which caused extensive damage to the vehicles.

Det Garda McWilliams said members of the public contacted gardaí. Mr O’Sullivan said it is believed by gardaí that the catalyst was an allegation that a child at the Long Pavement Halting Site was struck by a car allegedly driven by Mr A or Mr B.

Mr A and B retreated to the halting site. Sam Quilligan lost a part of his finger. Michael Quilligan spent a number of days in a high dependency unit. Mr A and Mr B’s injuries were not as serious as the Quilligan brothers. They came out much the worse,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The prosecuting barrister said that Michael Quilligan, whose primary residence is in England, is a married man with seven children.

His previous convictions include four robbery, nine public order, five criminal damage, assault, theft, handling stolen property.

Sam Quilligan has 93 previous convictions which include 40 road traffic, 17 public order, eight thefts, two handling stolen property, four burglary and possession of a knife. Mr O’Sullivan said both brothers have spent time at the former majesty’s pleasure in England.

Joseph McMahon, barrister for Michael Quilligan, said his client received a skull fracture, a bleed to his brain and, for a period of time, was slurring his words and couldn’t identify his children.

“He identified himself on CCTV to gardaí and made admissions. He is eager to have the matter dealt with.

His son recently celebrated his first Holy Communion which is a very big milestone in the Traveller community. He is sitting in his cell with the words of his son ‘when will you be coming home, daddy?’ ringing in his ears,” said Mr McMahon.

Jack Nicholas, barrister for Sam Quilligan, said his client expresses his apologies to the court and remorse for it having occurred at all.

“It was a very heated incident – there was no premeditation or planning. He has pleaded guilty and suffered an injury. He accepts it was a disgraceful situation. It is his first time before the circuit court,” said Mr Nicholas.

“Slash hooks, sticks, cars ramming at each other. It is deeply frightening to the public. They started it and came out second best, but it wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t gone there to sort matters out in the most egregious manner. It is unacceptable in any civilised society,” said Judge O’Donnell.

Michael Quilligan was also before the circuit in relation to an arranged fight between himself and a member of a family from Askeaton at Quarry Road, Thomondgate on Christmas Day, 2019.

Other parties brought baseball bats and a slash hook.

Judge O’Donnell spoke of the irony of arranging a fight on Christmas Day when it is supposed to be a day of peace and tranquility.

The judge handed down a six-month jail sentence on Michael Quilligan for the Quarry Road incident on Christmas Day. It was backdated to March 7, 2023, when Mr Quilligan was remanded in custody.

A consecutive two-and-half-year prison sentence with the last 18 months suspended was imposed on Michael Quilligan for the violent disorder incident at Long Pavement Halting Site.

Judge O’Donnell imposed a two-and-a-half year jail sentence on Sam Quilligan for violent disorder with the last 12 months suspended, backdated to February 9, 2023.