Learner driver with no L plates told gardai it was ‘ok as it was after 11pm’

An unaccompanied learner driver who was driving without L plates told gardai they thought it was “ok as it was after 11pm".

Gardai posted pictures on their ‘X’ account of the offending car that they had pulled over.

As they quizzed the driver they were told the unusual excuse which failed to impress officers.

“DMR members spotted this learner driver travelling unaccompanied with no L Plates displayed,” gardai tweeted.

“The driver's excuse? They thought it was ‘ok as it was after 11pm’.”

“After advising the driver that road traffic law does not have off-hours, gardaí seized the car and a fine was issued!