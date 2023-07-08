Laughing gas warning as nitrous oxide cans dumped around Dundalk

‘The indications are there. A number of years ago it was needles and syringes’

Cans of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, have been found dumped around Dundalk by Tidy Towns volunteers, the Dundalk Municipal meeting heard on Tuesday night.

Cllr Tomás Sharkey sounded a warning that this meant that the gas which is used in medical and dental procedures as a sedative, is being abused.

"There’s a new issue of cans of nitrous oxide or laughing gas being found in the grass verges which means that it’s being used on the streets in the evenings and weekends.”

"The indications are there. A number of years ago it was needles and syringes,” he said.

With canisters of nitrous oxide being found in grass verges around thee winder centre of Dundalk, there is evidence of drug abuse, he continued.

"We need to get in front of this problem before it becomes worse.”

Earlier this summer, Michael O’Dowd, Aontu’s representative in Louth, called on the HSE to take action to address the issue of laughing gas canister use among young people and urged the government to strengthen regulations around the sale and distribution of nitrous oxide, as well as to provide education and resources to young people about the dangers of misusing the gas.