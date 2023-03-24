Last sighting of Annie McCarrick as disappearance upgraded to murder probe

American woman was last seen at an AIB on the Sandymount Road almost 30 years ago Gardaí believe the 26-year-old ‘came to a foul demise’

Detectives have upgraded the disappearance of Annie McCarrick to a murder investigation.

The American woman was 26-years-old when she was last seen alive 30 years ago.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at an AIB on Sandymount Road while there were further subsequent sightings later that day.

This morning Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll said that they were upgrading the case to a murder investigation.

He said they were satisfied from the information available to the investigation team that she more than likely "came to a foul demise".

Det Supt Carroll said the investigation had only been upgraded and they wouldn't be ruling any suspects in or out at this stage.

He also said there have been advances in investigative techniques which may assist the inquiry.

As part of the garda inquiry, investigators have discovered and collated over 5,000 documents and reports, taken over 300 statements of evidence, and retained several exhibits.On the day of her disappearance she spoke to her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Shortly before 11am she visited the Allied Irish Bank on Sandymount Road to carry out some personal banking.

This, gardaí say, is the last confirmed sighting of Annie McCarrick which was captured on CCTV.

At the time she had made arrangements with friends inviting them to her apartment for dinner the following day.

She was also expecting her mother Nancy to visit on March 30.

Gardaí say there have been subsequent reported sightings of Annie in the Sandymount Green area, boarding the No. 44 bus to Enniskerry.

There were further subsequent sightings of her in Enniskerry Village and at Johnny Fox's pub.

Gardaí today said they were not discounting these sightings but that the last confirmed sighting of Annie was at the AIB which was captured on CCTV.

After she wasn't seen for several days friends became concerned for her welfare and reported her missing on March 28 to gardaí at Irishtown garda station.

As part of the garda inquiry the senior investigating officer and Det Supt Eddie Carroll have recently visited her mother Nancy in the US.

This morning he also said: "There are person or persons, who have information on the disappearance of Annie McCarrick and her murder on or about March 26, 1993, who haven't yet spoken to gardaí or who may have already spoken to gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know at the time".