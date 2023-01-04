‘Large’ quantity of 9mm bullets, shotgun cartridges and €6k of cocaine seized in Finglas

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Finglas Garda station carried out the operation

A “large” quantity of 9mm bullets, a number of shotgun cartridges and approximately €6,000 of cocaine have been seized following a Garda search in Finglas.

The ammunition and drugs were discovered by gardai who had carried out a search of a residential property and a number of vehicles in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Finglas Garda station carried out the operation to target the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Finglas area.

“During the course of the search, a large quantity of 9mm bullets, a number of shotgun cartridges and approximately €6,000 of cocaine were all discovered during the search and seized,” gardai said.

“The ammunition will be sent to the Garda Ballistics unit for analysis and the drugs will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).”

Gardai added that no arrests have been made at this time but that investigations are ongoing.