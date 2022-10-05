Labour councillor ‘sick’ of thieves after e-bike stolen during Dublin council meeting

Dermot Lacey left the meeting in City Hall shortly after at 9.30pm to discover that his Bosch e-bike had been taken

A Dublin city councillor has said he “really hates thieves” after his e-bike was stolen while attending a council meeting on Monday night.

Labour Councillor and former Lord Mayor of Dublin Dermot Lacey left the meeting in City Hall shortly after at 9.30pm to discover that his Bosch e-bike had been taken from a bicycle stand on Barnardo Square, near Dame Street.

“I rang Pearse Street Garda Station and was told I have to report it in person which is daft in this day and age. But the guard I dealt with was really pleasant and helpful,” he said.

“I had only owned the bike for a little over a year and I had worked hard for it. I spent around €200 on a good lock. I don’t anticipate to get it back.”

He took to Twitter after the incident to condemn the thief, writing: “came out of @DubCityCouncil meeting tonight and some ......... had stolen my ebike. I really hate thieves. I had worked hard to pay for it..and if caught some Judge will probably scold them at best. sick of it.”

He added that the bike had been secured at the stand with a “really expensive” lock.

However, Cllr Lacey received some unpleasant messages on social media after tweeting about the incident and said he was disappointed with some of the "negative comments”.

“There were a few negative comments. Things like ‘I’m glad this happened to you’, which was quite disturbing. That level of disregard is quite troubling. But a lot of people were nice, too,” he said.

“We need to have better facilities, that is true, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that some people believe they have a right to take other people’s property.

“I’m lucky that I have alternative transport, but what if it happens to a young worker and the bike is a huge part of their ability to work. It could destroy somebody’s ability to earn.

“Imagine I was a worker who lived 10 miles outside the city because of property prices and used the bike to get to work this morning.

“In a way, maybe it’s good it happened to me as I have a chance to raise this issue. The message I want to get out is that we need to think of each other a bit more than we do.”