Kinahan’s key associates smash ‘omerta’ code of silence as they turn on former mob boss

US lawyers suing for €15 million in damages break ‘omerta’

KEY ASSOCIATES of Daniel Kinahan have now turned on the mob boss and are cooperating with lawyers seeking up to €15 million in damages from him and MTK in a civil racketeering case in the US.

In submission to the US District Court in California this week, lawyers for Moses Heredia, who has accused Kinahan and MTK of using drug money to lure fighter JoJo Diaz from his stable, revealed that associates of Kinahan are now co-operating with his team.

They also revealed they are also now seeking permission to serve subpoenas for documents and depositions from other key entities and persons in the case.

Having secured default judgements against Kinahan and MTK after they ‘ghosted’ the legal proceedings and refused to answer summons to enter and appearance, the case is now at a stage where damages against Kinahan and MTK are being assessed.

In a five-page court filing signed by Rajan O Dhungana of the Federal Practice Group, he wrote: “From “August 6th -13th, 2023, counsel travelled to various witness locations and collected relevant information to assist (the) plaintiff (Moses Heredia) with anticipated discovery efforts in this action. “(Moses Heredia) has secured the cooperation of individuals with relevant information and has hired an investigator to assist with obtaining additional information relevant to plaintiff’s damages.

“If authorized by the court, plaintiff (Moses Heredia) intends to serve subpoenas for documents and depositions to key entities and persons whom he has identified as having evidence relevant to damages.”

Boxer JoJo Diaz

A court date was scheduled to take place on Friday where the request to be allowed issue subpoenas was expected to be granted.

Previously, Heredia’s legal team identified the key entities and persons they wished to have testify in the case and are thought likely to be those upon whom he will serve subpoenas.

Among those who were scheduled to be called to give evidence before the court in California were Kinahan’s former business associate and former MTK CEO Bob Yalen, Top Rank boss Bob Arum, and boxer JoJo Diaz.

Yalen retired as CEO of MTK Global in April of last year - a week after US law enforcement announced they had placed Daniel Kinahan – as well as his father Christy and brother Christopher Jnr – on a financial sanctions list.

At the time, Yalen, who was appointed CEO of MTK Global in 2018, said “I am incredibly proud of the success of MTK Global and I feel privileged to have served as president and CEO since 2018.”

“However, the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense. “I need to consider the impact on myself and my family. So, after four years leading MTK, I think it’s time for me to step aside to take on new challenges.”

Top Rank Bob Arum repeatedly spoke publicly about his business relationship with Kinahan in the past – stating at one point he had paid the mob-boss €4 million for his role in organising fights involving Tyson Fury.

In April of last year, Arum told Yahoo Sports he paid the money to Kinahan ahead of two of Fury’s fights against Deontay Wilder and bouts against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

Arum revealed how Kinahan opened up to him about doing ‘bad things’ and said that Dublin-born mobster was hoping to get out of ‘that other stuff’. “Kinahan called me and we had a long conversation.

"He has kids and he said he wanted to get out of that other stuff. “He said to me, ‘Bob, I’ve done some bad things in my life. I admit that. But I’m not involved with that anymore’.”

But Arum continued: “There came a time that we discovered that he might still have been involved in some nefarious activities. That was enough for us.”

Meanwhile JoJo Diaz, the boxer at the centre of the case, who is alleged to have signed for MTK while still contracted with Heredia, is also expected to be served.

In a precious outline of the damages being sought by Moses Heredia, his legal team said he was seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as the recovery of his legal fees.

"The realistic range of provable damages will be based on loss of income and reputational damages suffered by Heredia,” the papers state.

“The RICO violations authorise treble damages which (Heredia) will vigorously pursue.”