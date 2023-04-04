Kinahan thug accused of hit attempt on brother of ‘The Monk’ tried to kill Hutch cousin

Six shots were fired at Hutch’s home in Stoneybatter in the incident caught on CCTV.

A MAN who tried kill relatives of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is the latest Kinahan Cartel gun-for-hire to be convicted at the Special Criminal Court.

Michael Carroll (43) had been extradited from the UK last year to face charges for attempting to murder both The Monk’s brother John Hutch and slain Gary Hutch’s cousin Eddie Staunton on two occasions.

Staunton was lucky to survive after being rammed off his bicycle and shot twice in Dublin’s north inner-city six years ago during the height of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

The Kinahan Cartel, out to revenge the murder of David Byrne at The Regency, had shown they were prepared to kill innocent friends and members of the Hutch family.

They had already murdered Eddie Hutch, another brother of The Monk, in February 2016 as well as John Hutch’s son Gareth in May the same year when Carroll attempted to kill John Hutch.

Carroll is still facing a charge of attempting to murder John Hutch in a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, Dublin, on September 2, 2016.

The scene on Railway Street and inset, Eddie Staunton

This week he pleaded guilty to having a firearm with intent to endanger life on the night, as well as pleading guilty to attempting to Eddie Staunton at Railway Street on March 26, 2017.

In July of last year the non-jury Special Criminal Court said it would hear the trial of Michael Carroll who was accused of three attempted murders, including the one relating to John Hutch seven years ago.

Carroll spoke only to answer "guilty" to each charge when read to him by the registrar and will now be sentenced on 22 May.

His defence lawyer asked the court for six weeks to prepare mitigating factors for Carroll's sentence hearing and asked that a governor's report from Mountjoy Prison be furnished to the court.

Six shots were fired at Hutch’s home in Stoneybatter in the incident caught on CCTV.

The gunmen escaped in a car that was found partly burnt-out near the scene and two guns were recovered by gardaí.

As a result of the reckless attack John Hutch had added extra rows of blocks to the back wall of his fortified house and had given up working as a taxi driver.

The Sunday World previously revealed how underworld sources claimed the Kinahan cartel made serious efforts to track down and kill John Hutch and his son Jonathan, even though neither had any involvement in gangland crime.

At one point when John Hutch was in Turkey there were reports of Irish gangsters being on the hunt for him where members of the Hutch family were believed to have owned properties.

In March 2018 he flew back from Kusadasi to Ireland for treatment for a broken ankle sustained during what he thought was an attempted hit.

It also believed his son Jonathan was the intended target of gunmen at a Majorcan holiday resort in 2016 who instead shot and killed father-of-three Trevor O’Neill.

John Hutch then passed away in 2019 at the age of 66 after an accident in his home when he fell down the stairs suffering head injuries.

Armed gardaí who were on duty nearby came to his aid but were unable to save him.

His funeral in July that year was held amid tight security from gardaí amid fears it could still be targeted by the vengeful Kinahan Cartel.