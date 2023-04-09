Kinahan gunman Trevor Byrne arrested for SECOND time over Eddie Hutch feud killing

Dangerous thug lifted from prison and quizzed by gardai about brutal slaying

Trevor Byrne (third from left) pictured celebrating his 40th birthday with (from left to right) Kevin Gibson, Graham Gardiner, Glen Thompson and Robert Browne in Mountjoy jail

Violent thug Trevor Byrne was arrested in Mountjoy and quizzed once again about the killing of Eddie Hutch

Kinahan cartel gunman Trevor Byrne has now been arrested twice by gardai investigating the callous feud murder of Eddie Hutch.

Byrne, who is serving a 17-and-a-half-year sentence for firearms offences and an armed raid on a bookies, was questioned by detectives this week after being arrested at Mountjoy Prison.

Once considered one of the most dangerous criminals in Ireland, Byrne had been a target of specialist anti-gangland Garda units.

He was previously arrested by officers in May 2016 and questioned over the killing of Eddie Hutch, a brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

The seven-year-old investigation has reached a critical stage, according to sources, and more arrests are likely in the near future.

The 42-year-old from Finglas, who is suspected of being one of two gunmen in the attack, was arrested in Mountjoy on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

He was released from Garda custody late on Thursday and returned to the prison, where he was previously seen on a video joking with other Kinahan associates.

The investigation is now understood to be at a critical stage, with the analysis of CCTV footage and mobile phone data playing a key role.

Byrne carved out a reputation as a dangerous criminal from an early age and was considered to be a major player among Finglas drug gangs and would later be associated with the younger crime boss known as ‘Mr Flashy’.

At one point, while serving time in Portlaoise Prison, he punched veteran gangster John Gilligan in an attack believed to have been ordered by Brian ‘The Tosser’ Meehan, who was angry over a media interview Gilligan had given.

Eddie Hutch

Following Gilligan’s release in 2013 there were two attempts on his life, one of which he was lucky to survive, and Byrne is suspected to have played a role in at least one of those attempts.

By 2016, the suspected killer was a key member of the Kinahan cartel and one of the first of nine people to be arrested in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch after quickly being identified as a suspect.

In 2021, Byrne was sentenced for a 2010 robbery following two trials, before the case was transferred to the Special Criminal Court.

A father of three, Byrne was already serving a nine-year sentence after being found by armed gardai in a back garden cabin, where a loaded handgun had been stashed in November, 2019.

He previously served an eight-year sentence for robbery of a pub and off-licence, during which he tried to hijack an unmarked Garda car, pointing a gun at officers.

Byrne then managed to escape in a taxi after holding a gun to the driver’s head while being chased by gardai.

The Sunday Worldpreviously revealed how Byrne and other Kinahan-linked gangsters joked about shooting guns as he celebrated his 40th birthday behind bars.

The inmates pictured included Kevin Gibson, Graham Gardiner, Glen Thompson and Robert Browne among others.

Kevin Gibson was jailed for seven years in 2015 over a €280,000 cocaine-smuggling operation and was considered by gardai to be a friend of senior cartel figure Liam Byrne.

Kinahan quartermaster Graham Gardiner is serving a nine-year-sentence, handed down in May 2020 for possession of a cache of firearms during a Garda operation targeting the Kinahan gang in 2016.

Glen Thompson and Robert Browne, a former British Army soldier, were each sentenced to 12-and-a-half years and 11-and-a-half years jail time respectively for possessing guns.

They were caught in a van in an underground car park 250 metres from the home of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch, another brother of The Monk.

Eddie Hutch (59) was murdered as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud in his north inner-city Dublin home on February 8, 2016, in a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP in relation to Byrne’s alleged role in the murder.