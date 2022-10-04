Kinahan fixer Johnny Morrissey ran import-export business and infamous ‘Rat Book’ site

Despite his reputed wealth and speculation that Morrissey owned a number of bars on the Costa Del Sol, Morrissey is only linked on paper to one other company in Spain.

Johnny Morrissey arrested at one of his villas in Marbella — © J.COSTA/SOLARPIX

Johnny Morrissey ran an importexport business out of Mijas in Spain

Sanctioned Kinahan fixer Johnny Morrissey ran an import-export business out of Mijas in Spain before offloading it to a British expat, newly obtained company records show.

Official records show the company was registered by Morrissey on March 5, 2007, in Mijas on the Costa Del Sol.

Morrissey, who has been sanctioned by the US government for facilitating international drugs shipments, identified the company’s purpose as "hotel and restaurant services and the import and export of food products and household good related to such services.”

Morrissey founded the company with starter capital of just €3,100 and filed financial statements for successive years leading up to 2011.

In January 2011, Morrissey filed "a change of identity of the sole share-holder for the company” with a named British ex-pat taking on the role.

Despite his reputed wealth and speculation that Morrissey owned a number of bars on the Costa Del Sol, Morrissey is only linked on paper to one other company in Spain.

On February 16, 2010, Morrissey set up the now infamous “Rat Book Media SL” appointing himself as the company’s sole administrator. Outlining the purpose of the company, Morrissey identified it as the provision “of computer programs and supply of texts and information to a third-party database.”

In reality, the company was a vehicle through which Morrissey hosted a subscription website to name and shame criminal "rats.”

When the website went live, it offered users the chance to ‘find the rats in your neighbourhood’.

A year before he set up the Spanish company, Morrissey had travelled to Panama to investigate the possibility of running the company from there but balked at the cost after a bank he wanted to route subscription fees through required that he maintain a physical office in the country. Morrissey’s interest in setting up a website to name and shame ‘rats’ coincided with an increased focus by European authorities on the activities of the Kinahan cartel.

In 2008, police in Spain, the UK, Ireland and Belgium teamed up to investigate the Kinahan cartel, following a major bust and the confiscation of 1.5 tonnes of cannabis in a house in Kildare.

The joint investigation was known as Operation Shovel and resulted in the arrests of senior cartel figures including Christy Kinahan Snr.

The high-profile investigation established that the cartel had set up 200 companies, operating in 20 countries, to aid in moving drugs and laundering cash.

In a sanctioning notice April 11, the US Treasury Department described Johnny Morrissey as an “enforcer” for the Kinahan cartel, the most powerful organised crime gang in Ireland.

Morrissey, who has been remanded in custody in Spain, “facilitates international drug shipments for the organization from South America” and is “involved in money laundering,” the US notice said.