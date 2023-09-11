Kinahan Cartel’s UK operation takes major blow as drugs baron jailed for 18 years

Louis Edwards was arrested in Spain before he could pay back a €20 million debt to the Kinahan Cartel

A British drug baron arrested in Spain before he could pay back a €20 million debt to the Kinahan Cartel has been jailed this week for 18 years in the UK.

Guardia Civil officer arrested Louis Edwards last year in Benidorm where he had fled after his multi-million cocaine dealing operation in Portsmouth was targeted by police.

His arrest meant a €20 million hole in the Kinahan finances wasn’t filled last year as the Cartel’s finances and money laundering networks were being squeezed by international police agencies.

Described as one of the most wanted men in the UK until his arrest last Edwards he had been distributing drugs throughout southern England.

Working with the UK’s National Crime Agency, Guardia Civil officers nabbed Edwards when they followed a relative who had arrived to visit the area and led them to the hotel where he was arrested.

A video of arrest showed him being led barefoot through a Benidorm square by two officers in shorts and a T-shirt.

Last Tuesday he was jailed for 18 years and 5 months at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday 5 September following the five-year police investigation.

Drug boss Louis Edwards

It the latest blow to the Kinahan Cartel’s UK operation where their No1 man Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh is serving a 21-year sentence and Liam Byrne is facing extradition from Spain to the UK on gun charges.

Edwards previously admitted conspiring to supply cocaine in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas and conspiring to transfer criminal property, relating to £3.5million cash.

A total of 12 other people who were involved were convicted and got sentences from between three months to five years.

Edwards, however, was the head of the organised crime group which is estimated to have sold 60kg of cocaine in Portsmouth.

The gang used encrypted EncroChat mobile phones which were cracked by Dutch and French police and Edwards was found to have ordered multiple kilos of Cocaine in April and May 2020.

Couriers used vehicles with professionally built hidden compartments to move drugs to customers, according to Hampshire Police.

Edwards fled to Spain in October 2020 where he realised his gang had been compromised, but was located hiding out in Benidorm in June 2022 before being extradited to the UK.

Before he fled the UK he splashed his ill-gotten gains, on a new car, a four-bedroom house, a holiday to Dubai and spent thousands on designer goods from Harrods in London.

During the investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, police seized around st£300,000 in cash, more than 70kg of cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding £7million, and 20kg of amphetamine.

Daniel Kinahan

Judge Angela Morris told Edwards: “There is no dispute that you were the person at the head of this OCG and in charge of recruitment, training and direction of operatives.

“This was a highly sophisticated operation involving the wholesale acquisition of importation grade cocaine which was then distributed to others.

“I am satisfied that you were involved in the sale of more than 60 kilograms of cocaine and at a rate of more than 1 kilogram of cocaine per week.

“As the leader of this OCG you were sourcing import grade cocaine from a major national supplier, and given the quantities and purity of the drug, this had to be either the importer of it or someone very close to the importer with whom you were dealing.”

“The truth is that your motivation was purely financial and you enjoyed the fruits of that operation for a lengthy period of time without any regard for the consequences to others.”

Eastern Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins, said: “This was a significant piece of work by a dedicated team of investigators, whose efforts have ensured that a sophisticated organised crime group has been disrupted. Our communities are safer now because of this.

“The sentences passed illustrate the consequences of becoming involved in drug supply in the first place.