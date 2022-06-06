Kinahan Cartel 'won't go unpunished' for their crimes, vows Justice Minister
The Kinahan Cartel have been told “your criminality will not go unnoticed or unpunished” by Justice Minister Helen McEntee
She also praised gardaí for putting together the international coalition of law-enforcement agencies to target the gang in the wake of the US sanctions against Christy Kinahan sr and his sons.
“The sanctions enforced internationally should send a very clear message to those involved in the gang, or associated with the gang; that your criminality will not go unnoticed or unpunished.”
In a written Dail reply to Kildare TD Bernard Durkan she said: “I also wish to acknowledge the work of the Gardaí in tackling the Kinahan Organised Crime Group. “
“The reports of further sanctions from the US recently demonstrate the tremendous value and power of international co-operation in tackling organised crime.”
“The cooperation on this investigation has been ongoing for four years or more, but the actions taken in recent weeks really show the degree to which the international criminal justice sector is focused on tackling the criminality associated with the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.”
“We should not take for granted the huge achievement of the Gardaí in patiently and quietly harnessing this necessary coalition of support for their work to combat this criminal group.”
Read more
The Sunday World previously revealed how it is likely the Kinahans have already been secretly indicted on criminal charges in the US.
A bounty of $5 million has been placed on their heads for information leading their arrests as well as being placed on the sanctions list by the Office of Foreign Asset Control.
Minister McEntee said the gardaí have also been very successful in disrupting drug gangs in Ireland with a series of recent seizures.
“The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) is having significant success in disrupting drug trafficking and the supply of illicit drugs by organised crime groups.”
“I am advised by the Garda authorities that in 2021, the GNDOCB seized €63.689m in illicit drugs, and seized cash of €5.6m and £38,751 (UK).”
