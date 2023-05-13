Kinahan Cartel sex offender Barry Finnegan arrested over Eddie Hutch murder

Finnegan was previously named in a Criminal Asset Bureau case in 2017 as a suspect in the murder of Eddie Hutch.

Gerry Hutch's brother Eddie, who was shot dead in 2016

This is the Kinahan-cartel thug arrested in relation to the murder of the brother of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch in 2016.

Convicted sex offender Barry Finnegan, who was previously named in court as a senior member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, was arrested on Friday in relation to the murder of Eddie ‘Neddy’ Hutch.

Neddy (58), a brother of Gerard ‘the Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead outside his home on Poplar Row in Dublin’s north inner city three days after the Regency Hotel murder.

The murder was a revenge attack carried out by the cartel following the murder of David Byrne in the hotel on February 5, 2016.

He has one conviction under the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990.

He was also named as an associate of David Byrne’s brother Liam who is a senior cartel figure.

Finnegan was also recently named in a CAB case against the cartel’s number one man in Ireland Ross Browning.

Finnegan has known Browning since they were kids growing up in the Hardwicke Street flats in Dublin’s north inner city.

Ross Browning

He was named in the CAB case as the partner of Browning’s sister Cheryl.

Other associates of Finnegan include former British soldier Robert Browne who is currently serving a jail sentence for his part in a plot to murder Patsy Hutch.

Finnegan had previously been close to of a number of Hutch associates including Gary Hutch and James Mago Gately.

Finnegan even ran a business with Gately before they ended up as bitter enemies on opposing sides of the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

He was arrested by gardai on Friday in relation to Eddie Hutch’s murder and can be held for up to a week before either being released or charged.

Eddie Hutch was approached by several gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home on February 8, 2016.

A silver BMW 3 series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

Eddie Hutch was the first of six people associated with the Hutch gang to be murdered by the Kinahan gang in 2016 after the Regency killing.

The gangland feud has claimed a total of 18 lives since the murder of Gary Hutch in 2015.

Eddie Hutch’s younger brother, The Monk, walked free from the Special Criminal Court last month after being found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in the Regency attack.