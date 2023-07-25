Kinahan cartel heavyweights Freddie Thompson and Caolan Smyth separated after prison power struggle

Smyth was moved from Portlaoise to Cork Prison earlier this year after losing out in a power struggle with gang boss Freddie

Two Kinahan cartel ‘heavy-weights’ have had a major falling out behind bars following a power struggle inside the state’s only maximum security prison.

Convicted murderer Freddie Thompson and cartel gunman Caolan Smyth are are now being kept in separate jails to avoid a renewal of hostilities.

Sources said Smyth was moved from Portlaoise to Cork Prison earlier this year after losing out in a power struggle with gang boss Freddie.

“The view was that one of them had to go and Smyth was the easier of the two to move,” the source said.

“Smyth had earlier been moved up to Portlaoise over fears he was getting too much of a foothold over the prisoners in Cork.

“Some inmates would be a bit afraid of him over of his associations with the cartel and Smyth is very deep compared to a lot of lads – there a bit of something to him.

“But he was at the same stuff up in Portlaoise, trying to take over, and that saw him clash with Thompson so he had to come right back.”

Caolan Smyth

Since being moved back to Cork, Smyth has been housed on the prison’s A-wing in general population.

The 30-year-old is currently appealing his 2021 conviction for the attempted murder in May 2017 of James “Mago” Gately and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Jailed for 20 years over the botched hit, he argued that mobile phone data used to secure his Special Criminal Court should be deemed inadmissible.

The mobile phone date was retained and accessed under a 2011 Irish law - that Graham Dwyer, who was convicted in 2015 for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara – has also argued was illegal.

Gately, who the Criminal Assets Bureau alleges is heavily involved with an organised crime group, was shot five times by the driver of a car that pulled up beside him at a petrol station on Clonshaugh Road on May 10th, 2017.

The victim, who was warned by gardaí of a threat to his life and wore a bullet-proof vest, survived the shooting after sustaining injuries to his upper chest and neck.

Smyth, formerly of Cuileann Court, Donore, Co Meath, was alleged to be the shooter.

When Smyth was caged for 20 years in February 2021, he boasted he would be out after just five World Cups.

During the trial the court viewed CCTV footage of the attack, in which gun-smoke was visible and the victim could be seen getting out of his car and falling to the ground.

Smyth with a last address at Cuileann Court, Donore, Co Meath, had pleaded not guilty to Gately’s attempted murder.

He had also denied the possession of a firearm with intent to endanger on the same date and location.

Smyth himself narrowly avoided being murdered two years after the botched hit – when gardai saved his life.

He was targeted for death by the father of murder victim Sean Little – who blamed him for his son’s gun killing north Dublin in May 2019.

Stephen Little planned to murder Smyth in revenge and was within an hour of having him killed when detectives from the elite Drugs and Organised Crime intervened in north Dublin in September 2019. Stephen Little admitted possessing a firearm when gardai foiled the plot to kill Smyth – and later told detectives: “Had you given me another hour, I would have killed the bastard.”

Little was later caged for that plot for six years.

Thompson, meanwhile, following a series of outbursts in Portlaoise in the wake of the death of his mother, including an incident where he kicked over a food trolley, ended up being transferred to Cork’s ‘Challenging Behaviour Unit’ in May to cool down.

“Thompson spent four and a half weeks in the CBU,” the source said, “but steps were taken so he and Smyth didn’t come into contact.”

The source said Thompson – who is serving a life sentence for the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas is ‘no longer the Freddie Thompson of old.’

“A lot of the fire is gone out of him,” the source said.

“But the way these lads are falling out now wouldn’t be unexpected.

“They’re away for a long time in prison and with what’s going on with the cartel on the outside, it’s inevitable the fractures will show up on the inside as well.”