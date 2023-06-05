Kinahan Cartel gang boss Liam Byrne arrested in Majorca, according to reports

Crumlin man Liam Byrne is the brother of David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel

Kinahan Cartel boss Liam Byrne has been arrested in Majorca, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish police say they held him after discovering he was on the island with an international arrest warrant after he spent time hiding out in Dubai.

Crumlin man Liam Byrne is the brother of David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel. This killing sparked the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “This fugitive was a priority for the United Kingdom and someone who belongs to the Kinahan gang.

“He led a criminal organisation dedicated to arms dealing in the UK and supplying weapons to other criminal organisations.”

Sources have named the arrested man as Liam Byrne, full name Liam Christopher Byrne.

He was held yesterday in Majorca, a police insider said.

The Byrne Organised Crime Group became a central part of gangland crime in this country relying heavily on family connections as they became an integral part of the Kinahan Cartel.

The group led by Liam Byrne forged a close partnership and became a trusted arm of the Kinahan Cartel which has become a global player in organised crime over the past two decades.

