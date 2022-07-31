Kinahan cartel criminal among three prisoners linked to Mountjoy assault as victim named

After the attack, O’Connor was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was yesterday being kept alive on a ventilator

An inmate jailed for six and a half years on Wednesday was being kept alive in hospital on a ventilator last night after sustaining a serious brain injury in a horror assault in Mountjoy.

Robert O’Connor (34) of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale was attacked by a number of inmates in his cell on C-wing in Mountjoy Prison at 5.40 pm on Friday evening.

Three inmates had yesterday been linked to the attack – including a violent north Dublin criminal serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary, an associate of the Kinahan cartel and a third man serving a lengthy sentence for drug possession.

Investigators will look at the possibility the attack may have been ordered from outside the prison.

Sources say, although there is no CCTV covering the interior of the cell, cameras do cover the landing area and footage is to be examined to see if O’Connor’s attackers were captured leaving the cell after the attack occurred.

After the attack, O’Connor was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was yesterday being kept alive on a ventilator after being diagnosed with a severe brain injury.

O’Connor had been on remanded in custody in Cloverhill prison since last October but was moved to Mountjoy in February after picking up a six-month sentence for a separate offence.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas on October 13, 2021.

O’Connor’s previous convictions include drugs offences, stealing cars, criminal damage, theft and road traffic offences.

The gun had three rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the breach, Garda Sean Kelly told John Moher BL, prosecuting.

O’Connor had been followed by gardaí after he and another man had abandoned a vehicle on the N2 heading towards Finglas.

They were chased down the North Road in Finglas and were seen removing their tops before gardaí managed to stop them.

He was arrested and questioned and claimed he had the gun because he was “in fear of my life”.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 30s that occurred on the evening of Friday, 29th July 2022, at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.”

“The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital.”

“The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.”

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”