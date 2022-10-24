Killer Patrick Quirke will not be allowed watch appeal on video link

The hearing, which takes place tomorrow, will see Quirke challenge his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, on two grounds.

The case against Patrick Quirke which led to a murder conviction was largely circumstantial

Murderer Patrick Quirke is set to be denied his wish to watch his Supreme Court appeal by video link from prison.

These relate to the search warrant used to obtain a computer from his home and how pathology evidence was heard during his trial.

Quirke previously failed in a challenge on both issues and 50 others points of appeal in the Court of Appeal, a hearing he was allowed view via a video conferencing service from Portlaoise prison in October 2020. That hearing was held remotely due to pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this month Quirke asked, via his counsel, if it would be possible to view the hearing via a video link.

However, the Irish Independent has learned that the request will not be facilitated.

In a determination published earlier this year, the court said it would hear an appeal on two issues of general public importance. These relate to the extent of any requirement to identify what might be searched for when applying for a search warrant, and secondly, the extent of the discretion vested in the DPP as to what witnesses she calls at trial, with particular reference to expert witnesses.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared in June 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary. Quirke (53), a married farmer who previously had an affair with Ms Lowry, “discovered” the body in a run-off tank on her farm, which he was renting, nearly two years later.

Among items seized by gardaí from Quirke’s home was a computer. Internet searches about the decomposition of human remains had been conducted. The evidence was a crucial part of the largely circumstantial case which led to Quirke’s conviction.

Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, previously unsuccessfully challenged the validity of the search warrant. Another issue raised by his legal team was the calling of pathology evidence.

The prosecution found themselves in a situation where the pathologists available to them offered opinions which were, in certain respects, in agreement, and, in other respects, in disagreement.

The former State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy and her colleagues, and former Northern Ireland State Pathologist Professor Jack Crane, were all in agreement that this was a case of blunt force trauma. However, they diverged on what might have caused the trauma.

The defence felt the appropriate course of action was that both experts, Dr Michael Curtis, on behalf of Professor Cassidy’s team, and Professor Crane, should be called by the prosecution. But the prosecution team was not open to this course of action.

A degree of compromise was achieved, with the prosecution calling Professor Crane in the usual way, and the defence opted to call Dr Curtis.

The defence complained that the difficulties in which they had been placed were compounded by the fact that when they called Dr Curtis, the prosecution took advantage of the situation to canvass and explore theories for which there was no evidential basis.