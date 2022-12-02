Killer Graham Dwyer’s grounds of appeal includes claim judge ‘glared’ at him
Mr Justice Tony Hunt glared at Dwyer and shook his head at a critical stage in the evidence, it was claimed
The jury in Graham Dwyer’s trial should have been discharged after the trial judge allegedly glared at him, his legal team has argued.
While the main ground of Dwyer’s challenge to his murder conviction relates to the use of his mobile phone data, the “glaring” issue was one of 11 other grounds originally listed by his legal team.
Nine were put forward yesterday, with some grouped under specific themes and others the subject of written rather than oral submissions.
The alleged glare
Mr Justice Tony Hunt glared at Dwyer and shook his head at a critical stage in the evidence, it was claimed. This was said to amount to adverse commentary on the evidence, depriving Dwyer of a fair trial.
Michael Bowman SC, for Dwyer, said a jury can pick up on “non-verbal cues” that “something has triggered the judge”. During an exchange on this point, Court of Appeal president George Birmingham remarked: “Some of the evidence in this trial was by any standards very shocking.”
Alleged prejudice
Mr Bowman argued the trial judge erred by admitting videos of Dwyer engaging in sexual acts with Elaine O’Hara and other women. He said the defence accepted the probative value but sought to limit the evidence to a narrative description of the videos. The concern was the videos would overwhelm the ability of a jury to remain impartial, he said.
The videos showed Dwyer stabbing or pretending to stab women during the sex acts.
Mr Bowman also claimed Dwyer was “confronted with a hostile media environment” and that an event during the trial was “informative that the jury was reading the media”.
Read more
Refusal to discharge jury
Lawyers argue the jury should have been discharged due to a lack of evidence about what caused Ms O’Hara’s death. Her remains were found in a forest a year after she disappeared and had been interfered with by animals.
Mr Bowman said pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said the cause of death was undetermined.
Ms O’Hara had just been discharged from psychiatric care and a consultant psychiatrist gave evidence that the post-discharge period was “a risky time”. “The issue of suicide remained live and large in the case. There was nothing in the prosecution that takes it out,” Mr Bowman said.
Dwyer’s detention
Dwyer’s lawyers say memos of garda interviews should not have been admitted in circumstances where his solicitor was not present.
It was also alleged unidentified gardaí leaked information to the press to increase pressure on Dwyer during his interviews.
If you have been affected by issues raised in this article please contact the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123.
Today's Headlines
'Had it coming' | ‘Vigilante’ dies in crash as he fled scene after knife murder of sex offender in Monaghan
court warning | Judge threatens to remove killer Graham Dwyer from courtroom after repeated interruptions
gun murder | Horror as man (50s) shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Newry
passport fraud | ‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan facing four years in prison after being indicted in Spain
changing lives | Cara Delevingne says internalised homophobia made her ‘think about ending my life’
'go home' | Secretary sacked after break-up with boss’s son to be paid €22k for unfair dismissal
teenage dreams | RTE legend Dave Fanning feels like he won the ‘Lotto in life’ thanks to his career
Country queen | Margo O’Donnell reveals she promised her dying dad she would look after the ‘wee ones’
callous raid | Man (44) who stole jewellery worth €120k before returning to homeless hostel is jailed
'deeply saddened' | Pit bull in horrific attack on Alejandro (9) was kept without housing body’s permission