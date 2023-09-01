Killer found dead in prison was serving life for murder of missing Irishman

In 2016 Thaxter was convicted of Groome's murder- his mother’s boyfriend - and conspiracy to prevent his burial.

A man who murdered an Irish man was found dead in his prison cell last month after taking his own life.

An inquest into the death of Jason Thaxter (46) in a prison in Cambridgeshire, UK, has been opened and adjourned with a provisional cause of death.

Thaxter was serving a 30-year prison sentence for the murder of Irish man, Thomas Groome (54), who himself knifed his own child to death in a drunken row in 1999

In 2016 Thaxter was convicted of Groome's murder- his mother’s boyfriend - and conspiracy to prevent his burial. The Offaly native was last seen on New Year's morning in 2010 as he left a family member’s house in Thorne, South Yorkshire. Groome’s body has never been found.

His family thought he had gone to Portugal but reported him missing when he disappeared.

Thaxter and his mother, June Buttle, were arrested a year later for the Leinster man’s murder. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter of her boyfriend, conspiracy to prevent a burial and fraud charges and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Thomas Groome

Back in 2004, Groome himself had received a seven-year sentence for the manslaughter of his own son, during a drunken row.

Christopher Groome (19) died from a fatal stab wound to the chest during a "tussle" in a caravan at Churchview Heights, Edenderry, Co Offaly, on November 15th, 1999.

The jury heard during the trial that an underlying tension between father and son erupted when Christopher got into bed fully dressed after a family night out. An argument ensued during which Groome stabbed his son.

"I picked up the knife on the draining board. In the struggle Christy and I fell backwards towards the door. It was after him falling straight on top of me that I stabbed him," Groome told gardaí.

June Buttle

Eleven years later, during Groome’s murder trial, his girlfriend Ms Buttle reportedly “hit Groome over the head with a piece of wood before dismembering his body.

“She then posed as him on Facebook, updating posts and sending messages to his family in Ireland.

“The court heard that Buttle attempted to access Groome’s bank accounts where he had €150,000 stored.

“The court was told that Buttle admitted on two occasions to dismembering his body. She has never named her accomplice.”

That accomplice turned out to be her son, who has now died in prison.

Groome’s sister Bridget previously described her brother as a “much loved dad, son, brother, partner, grandad and uncle.”

“We are devastated that we have been unable to lay him to rest in a place where we can visit and remember him and give him the funeral he deserves.”

Bridget told a court his body had “still not been found”.