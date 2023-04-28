Killer accused of driving at his own mother had only been released from prison

Joseph Hillen fatally stabbed taxi driver Martin Mulligan before leaving him alone to bleed to death on a rural road in Co Louth in 2015

A killer suspected of driving a car at his own mother after being released from jail could strike again if he is not kept behind bars, the daughter of his first victim fears.

Joseph Hillen – who fatally stabbed taxi driver Martin Mulligan before leaving him alone to bleed to death on a rural road in Co Louth in 2015 – is alleged to have committed a litany of serious offences in Northern Ireland within two weeks of his release from Mountjoy Prison after serving time for manslaughter.

But, Lisburn Magistrates Court has granted him bail on nine charges, including allegations he had driven a car at his mother.

Arising from the incident in the early hours of April 14, the charges include dangerous driving; criminal damage to a wall; assault; driving while unfit; class A possession of cocaine; assault on a police officer; aggravated theft of a vehicle and driving without a licence or insurance.

Shauna Mulligan

“It’s really annoying us that he has been given bail again despite offending so soon after he got out of prison,” Martin Mulligan’s daughter Shauna told the Sunday Worldthis week.

“It’s like he gets a free pass time and again. The sentence he received for killing my father was very, very lenient.

“He claimed my dad had the knife that he stabbed him with.

“But nobody drives around in a taxi with a big kitchen knife – that would have been reported well before then.

“Six years was a very short sentence for what he did to my dad. And even when it was appealed and he got eight, that still wasn’t anywhere near what we were looking for.”

Hillen entered prison custody in May 2017 before being released in early April, meaning he served a total of five years and 11 months for the manslaughter of innocent 53-year-old Martin in a rural area near Dundalk, Co Louth, in the early hours of September 28, 2015.

Hillen initially denied all knowledge of Martin’s death.

However, two months prior to the trial he provided a new account of what happened, claiming he gave chase after he saw the deceased dumping rubbish on his friend’s land.

There was nothing in the case to suggest Mr Mulligan was dumping any rubbish, the court heard.

Shauna Mulligan’s dad Martin was stabbed

According to Hillen, a struggle ensued and he stabbed the victim twice.

A stab wound to the abdomen was 22.5cm deep and the second stab wound, described as a “through and through” wound, pierced right through the entire thigh of the deceased.

Mr Mulligan’s car was then removed from the scene by a companion of Hillen’s and the keys were thrown into a nearby field.

“He left my dad with no chance, left him there to die alone,” Shauna said this week.

“He took dad’s keys away, he moved his car and he took his phone – we never got the phone back.

“It has been very difficult these past weeks knowing he is out.

“We believe he should have gotten a much longer sentence for what he did to my dad.

“Even with the appeal, they only added another two years, we wanted much more than that. We had a genuine fear he would re-offend when he got out of prison.

“And now, it looks like he has.

“Within days of getting out, he could have killed his own mother. And they have given him bail again.

“They are making the same mistakes again. He should have been put straight back in jail because he obviously has learnt nothing and he just doesn’t care.

“He is a very dangerous individual and everyone can see that.

“I’ll put it this way, I wouldn’t be surprised if he kills again

“He is only out of prison after killing someone – if he had hit his mother with that car he could have killed her.”

During Hillen’s bail appearance by video-link at Lisburn Magistrate’s Court, Constable Russell said the PSNI were objecting to bail due to the risks of further offences based on the fact that “he was released from Mountjoy prison last week having served a number of years for manslaughter”.

He said the PSNI was alerted to a domestic incident at Hillen’s mother’s home when she reported her son had “driven a car at her while she was standing at the front of her house”.

She was two metres away when the Ford Focus crashed into wall, damaging a concrete barrier, ramp and railings.

According to the complainant, Hillen got out of the car and “ran at her” but she managed to get inside and lock the door but Hillen “has proceeded to shout and kick at the door,” only leaving after his mother said she had phoned the police.

When officers arrived Hillen was “stumbling and falling over into a hedge at the roadside” and when they searched him, cops found a “bag of white powder” which he admitted was cocaine.

When Hillen was interviewed, he admitted driving it, conceding he had “just lost the plot and that his mother was annoying because she had asked him to leave”.

Hillen’s defence counsel submitted that with a bail address 12 miles away, the defendant could be freed on bail and District Judge Eamon King agreed but imposed conditions including a prohibition on alcohol, staying away from his mother and observing a curfew.

The case was adjourned.