Kilkenny teenager will need more surgery after fatal carjacking which killed thief

The full extent of her injuries are not yet known, and her family remain at her bedside in a Dublin hospital where she has had surgery.

The scene on the N77 outside Kilkenny where the crash happened last Friday afternoon. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The girl (16) who was seriously injured when the car she was a passenger in was stolen and crashed in Kilkenny on Friday will require further surgery this week, her family has said.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, as the girl, who has special needs, was sitting in the back of her parents’ car on Green Street in Kilkenny town while her father briefly left to collect something.

During the few moments he was away, a man, named as Dale Fogarty (37), stole the car and drove it away.

Fogarty, from Clough in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, then drove in the direction of Ballyragget.

He was involved in a head-on collision with another car that was travelling towards Kilkenny, and was killed.

There were three adults in the other vehicle – a couple in their 40s and a man in his 60s, who was the father of one of the couple.

The older man was dropping the pair to a wedding in Kilkenny town when the car driven by Fogarty collided with him. Witnesses said Fogarty was overtaking cars on a blind bend.

Fogarty was well known to gardaí, and had alcohol and drug addiction issues.

Toxicology tests carried out during a post-mortem on his body will be examined by gardaí to see if he was under the influence of any alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

It is understood the father of the girl who was in the car had left the key in the ignition so that his daughter could stay warm and listen to the radio.

CCTV footage recorded at the site where the car was stolen shows Fogarty approaching the Kia Sportage from the rear at 3.33pm on Friday, with the hood of his coat up over his head.

He then got into the driver’s seat and spent 30 seconds manoeuvring the car out of the parking spot before driving away. The silhouette of the teen girl can be seen in the back of the car.

Fogarty proceeded to drive out of Kilkenny town on the N77 towards Ballyragget. He overtook a couple of cars on a dangerous bend, on a continuous white line between Henebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge, 7km from where he had stolen the car.

Dale Fogarty was killed when he crashed the car that he had stolen in Kilkenny town last Friday

It was at this point the crash happened.

Paramedics and gardaí were quickly on the scene, and the girl was initially moved to a nearby GAA grounds where she was airlifted to Waterford University Hospital and later transferred to a Dublin hospital.

Commenting on the teenager’s condition, a source close to the family said last night that she is “comfortable and has had surgery and will require further surgery during the week”.

“The full extent of her injuries are unclear at present,” they added.

A decade ago, Fogarty survived a serious stabbing incident in which a friend of his was killed.

He was at a Valentine’s Day party in 2012 at an apartment in Larchfield Court in Kilkenny town when a row broke out. He was stabbed, along with his friend Kieran Monahan.

Last night, gardaí were appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Green Street area of Kilkenny between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.