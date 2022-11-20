Kilkenny man killed after stealing car with girl (16) inside previously survived stabbing

It is understood the girl’s father had gone to collect something in his office and left his daughter alone momentarily when the theft took place.

The crash scene on the N77 outside Kilkenny Picture: Gerry Mooney

A 16-year-old girl with special needs was sitting alone in her parents’ car when a thief stole the vehicle.

Just minutes later, the criminal had crashed the car, killing himself and leaving the teenager with life-changing injuries.

The thief, Dale Fogarty (37), from Clough in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, was well known to gardaí, and had alcohol and drug addiction issues.

The vehicle was stolen on Green Street in Kilkenny town on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the girl’s father had gone to collect something in his office and left his daughter alone momentarily when the theft took place.

Fogarty proceeded to drive out of Kilkenny town towards Ballyragget, driving “extremely dangerously”, and overtook a couple of cars on a particularly dangerous bend, on a continuous white line.

The man, who gardaí suspect, pending the results of toxicology tests, might have been under the influence, crashed the stolen car into another vehicle heading towards Kilkenny town.

There were three adults in the other vehicle — a couple in their 40s and a man in his 60s, who was the father of one of them. It is reported he was dropping the couple to a wedding.

The three were seriously injured but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Fogarty died in hospital following the collision.

It is believed the teen has already undergone two emergency surgeries and has extensive injuries to her body. “She is going to be left with life-changing injuries now for the rest of her life. She may never walk again,” a source said.

Fogarty previously survived a serious stabbing incident a decade ago.

He was at a Valentine’s Day party in 2012 at an apartment in Larchfield Court in Kilkenny city when a row broke out.

He was stabbed, alongside his friend Kieran Monahan, who died from his injuries.

As part of the investigation into the fatal crash, gardaí are looking at the circumstances of the theft of a vehicle at Green Street, Kilkenny at approximately 3.30pm yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said: “A female teenager was an occupant of the vehicle when it was stolen.”

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Green Street area of Kilkenny between 3pm and 3.30pm to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.